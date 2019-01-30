Bailey returns in first trailer for ‘A Dog’s Journey’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Dog’s Journey’ that stars Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad and more.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to 2017’s heartwarming A Dog’s Purpose.

The film once again features the voice of Josh Gad as beloved dog Bailey along with Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Kathryn Prescott, Betty Gilpin, Peggy Lipton, Luke Kirby, Gabrielle Rose, Henry Lau and Britt Robertson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to A Dog’s Purpose (from 2017), beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined. Bailey (voiced by Gad) is living the good life on the farm of Ethan (Quaid) and Hannah (Helgenberger). He even has a new playmate: Ethan and Hannah’s granddaughter, CJ. But CJ’s mum (Gilpin) takes CJ away. As Bailey’s soul prepares to leave this life for a new one, he promises Ethan to find CJ (Prescott) and protect her at any cost. Thus begins Bailey’s adventure through multiple lives filled with love, friendship and devotion as he, CJ (Prescott), and CJ’s best friend Trent (Lau) experience joy and heartbreak, music and laughter, and few really good belly rubs.”

A Dog’s Journey is set for US release on May 17.