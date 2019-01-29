Bo Peep is back in new teaser for ‘Toy Story 4’ (VIDEO)

The first ‘Toy Story’ movie, directed by John Lasseter, was released in 1995. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Disney Pixar has teased a new clip from upcoming animated favourite Toy Story 4 that teases the return of Little Bo Peep.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to voice the cult characters of Woody and Buzz Lightyear along with Joan Cusack, Annie Potts, Patricia Arquette and Estelle Harris. Also joining the star cast are Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 is set for US release on June 21.