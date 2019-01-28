M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' still number one at global box office

Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy and director M. Night Shyamalan attend the European premiere of ‘Glass’ in London, January 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — The Split director scored a successful return with the third installment of his Unbreakable film series. Glass stays number one at the global box office for the second consecutive week. Deadpool also makes a strong return to the Chinese market with the PG-13 Once Upon a Deadpool version of Deadpool 2, entering directly in second place. In third place, the South Korean comedy Extreme Job takes a surprise lead over blockbusters Aquaman and Bumblebee, both in last week's top three.

For the second week in a row, M. Night Shyamalan leads the global box office with Glass. This third movie installment from the director of Unbreakable and Split" grossed over US$42 million (RM172.5 million)worldwide. Starring Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson, the movie has grossed over US$162 million since opening January 18. The two first movies in the franchise — Unbreakable and Split – grossed over US$247 million and over US$278 million respectively at the global box office.

Months after its US release, Deadpool 2 has landed in China in the form of a PG-13 version called Once Upon a Deadpool. This softer version of the film proved a hit in China, shooting it to second place in the global box-office ranking. Once Upon a Deadpool opened in China with over US$21 million.

The South Korean action comedy Extreme Job debuts directly in third place, grossing over US$20 million on its opening weekend. The film lands ahead of the Aquaman blockbuster, which follows with grosses of US$15 million.

Global box-office top 10:

1. Glass - US$42.6M

2. Deadpool 2 - US$21.4M

3. Extreme Job - US$20.5M

4. Aquaman - US$15.2M

5. Creed II - US$13.8M

6. The Upside - US$13.3M

7. Bumblebee - US$11.9M

8. Escape Room - US$11.7M

9. Bohemian Rhapsody - US$11.3M

10. Green Book - US$11.1M — AFP-Relanxews