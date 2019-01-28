Malay Mail

Key winners for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards

Actor Rami Malek reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his work in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 28, 2019. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — The 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles today. The following is a list of the key winners:

Film

Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: Black Panther

Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress: Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Television

Best Drama Series Ensemble: This is Us

Best Drama Actor: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Drama Actress: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Comedy Series Ensemble: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Comedy Actor: Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Comedy Actress: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actor, Limited Series/TV Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress, Limited Series/TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — Reuters

