Key winners for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — The 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles today. The following is a list of the key winners:
Film
Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: Black Panther
Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Actress: Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Television
Best Drama Series Ensemble: This is Us
Best Drama Actor: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Drama Actress: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Comedy Series Ensemble: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Comedy Actor: Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Comedy Actress: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Actor, Limited Series/TV Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Actress, Limited Series/TV Movie: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — Reuters