US comedian Roseanne, shunned since racist tweet, visits Israel

American comedian, Roseanne Barr, walks away after visiting the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City January 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, Jan 27 — Roseanne Barr, the American comedian whose television show was cancelled last year after she made a racist remark on Twitter, visited Jerusalem's Old City today as part of a tour of Israel.

Barr arrived in Israel last week with celebrity US rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

"There are no proper words for me to express the connection I feel, first of all to God, to Torah (Bible), to my people," Barr, who is Jewish, told reporters.

In May, Barr posted a tweet comparing a black former Obama administration official to an ape, prompting Walt Disney Co's ABC network to cancel her US television comedy Roseanne. Barr subsequently said that what she did was "unforgiveable." — Reuters