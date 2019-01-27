Aloysius Pang's parents, brothers pay respects as queue for wake closes

Aloysius Pang's family paying their respects to the late actor.— TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — Since the wake for actor Aloysius Pang was opened to members of public at noon on Saturday (Jan 26), the stream of people dropping by to pay their respects did not let up through the night and continued into Sunday morning.

The queue was closed at noon today, with Pang’s family members holding a private memorial service till 1.30pm.

Then, a public memorial service will begin, during which Pang’s friends and colleagues will be delivering their eulogies.

Starting from 3.15pm, army personnel will take over the proceedings as Pang will be accorded the full honours of a military funeral.

Pang’s hearse is expected to leave his wake venue at 82A Macpherson Lane for Mandai Crematorium at 3.30pm.

His cremation is scheduled for 5pm.

The 28-year-old died on Wednesday after sustaining major injuries from an accident that occurred during his reservist training in New Zealand.

He suffered trauma to his internal organs after being crushed by the barrel of a gun inside a self-propelled howitzer on Jan 19.

At about 11.40am on Sunday, Pang’s parents and two brothers suspended the queue to pay their respects.

Pang’s mother who was led out first spent a minute by her son’s white hearse, touching it while being accompanied by her eldest son. Her eyes were red from crying.

Pang’s second brother accompanied his father, who was seen sobbing as he walked towards the hearse.

Among those who attended the private wake were television host Bryan Wong, celebrity couples Zeng Geping and Hong Huifang, as well as Pan Lingling and Huang Shinan, actors Chen Shucheng, Rayson Tan and Ya Hui, and 987FM radio presenter Kimberly Wang.

Pang’s girlfriend, Jayley Woo, was also present.

Madam Lilian Ong, 70, who attended Pang’s wake this morning, said she “feels strongly” for the family to have lost a “young, sensible and talented” boy.

“I am a mother myself. I have a son too,” said the housewife.

For her, many questions still remain unanswered. “Why was he inside (the howitzer when the barrel was being lowered)? Was there anybody watching him from the outside when he was servicing it?” she asked.

The authorities still owe mothers like her a detailed report to prevent another mishap, said Mdm Ong. “Singapore indeed lost a good son. We don’t want to lose another son. What a waste. (Pang’s) such a promising lad.”

Anderson Secondary School student Jovel Wong, 15, attended the wake with two of her classmates.

“I cried at home before going to school on Thursday as I only found out about his death then. I slept early on Wednesday. I woke up in a shock,” she said. Everybody was talking about Pang’s death in school as many of them grew up watching the shows he acted in, she added.

Madam Irene Kng who co-owns the Hainanese chicken rice stall at Block 82, which Pang frequented with his friends, said he is a well-mannered “xiao di” (Mandarin for “little brother”).

The hawker in her 50s said she regrets that she won’t be able to serve him the chicken breast rice he had often ordered from her in the future. — TODAY