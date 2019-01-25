New in theatres: ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’, ‘Serenity’ and ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

‘The Kid Who Would Be King’: Big screen debuts beckon for most of the adventure movie’s young actors — Picture courtesy of 20th Century Fox

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — King Arthur’s legend gets a modern-day jump, corn fields once more frame Interstellar pair Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in seaborne thriller Serenity, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly continues the overpowered action from animated TV series Dragon Ball Super.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Select release dates: Philippines — January 23; Canada, USA — January 25; Ireland, UK — February 15; South Africa — March 22; France, Singapore — week of April 11; Netherlands — April 17; Hong Kong — June 20; South Korea since January 16

Story: Schoolboy Alex accidentally stumbles upon Excalibur, the sword in the stone from the legend of King Arthur, meaning he must form a band of knights and stop a wicked power from taking over the world.

Starring Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Jungle Book, TV series Noddy, Toyland Detective, Taboo), Rhianna Dorris (TV series Secret Life of Boys); Dean Chaumoo (debut) and Tom Taylor (The Dark Tower, TV series Doctor Foster), with Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible films) and Patrick Stewart (X-Men franchise,) and directed by Joe Cornish (Attack the Block).

Serenity

Select release dates: Netherlands — January 24; Canada, USA — January 25; Singapore — February 21; UK — March 1

Story: A fishing boat captain is contacted by his ex-wife who says her life, and that of their son, is being put in danger by her new husband, offering him US$10 million (RM41.4 million) to turn the guy into shark food.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway (both Interstellar), with Diane Lane (Man of Steel, TV series House of Cards), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy, TV series Wayward Pines) and Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, Mudbound, First Man) and directed by Steven Knight (Locke, Redemption).

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Select release dates: Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand — January 24; Philippines — January 30; South Korea — February 14; Hong Kong — February 28; France — March 13; USA since January 16; Japan, Singapore since December 2018

Story: Vegeta and Goku must combine powers to defeat Frieza’s new and mighty warrior, Broly, after all but seven Super Saiyans are destroyed.

Starring Vic Mignogna (Fullmetal Alchemist, Naruto Shippuden, Bleach), Christopher Sabat (Dragon Ball series, Fullmetal Alchemist, Attack on Titan, Yuri on Ice) and Sean Schemmel (Dragon Ball, One Piece, Pokémon series) and directed by Tatsuya Nagamine (One Piece Film Z, TV series Dragon Ball Super). — AFP-Relaxnews