Heartbreak and loss: Celebs, fans pay tribute to actor Aloysius Pang

Actor Aloysius Pang died on January 23, 2019, four days after sustaining serious injuries during military training in New Zealand. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Aloysius Pang

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — Tributes came pouring in across social media from celebrities and fans alike after news of actor Aloysius Pang’s death broke on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old had sustained serious injuries on Saturday while taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior in New Zealand.

In an emotional farewell, Pang’s girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, posted a series of images on her Instagram stories after his passing.

“In this lifetime, I don’t have the fortune to be your wife. In the next, we must be husband and wife,” said Woo. “I’ll always love you, please walk well on this final journey.”

Pang had intended to marry Jayley, revealed her sister, actress Hayley Woo, recalling a “heart to heart conversation” she shared with him last December.

“You told me you were working hard to earn money,” she said. “And then when you were about 31-years-old, you would marry my sister I did not have the honour, to be your sister-in-law in this lifetime.”

“My heart is in pain, broken and I can’t bear to see you go,” said veteran actress Zoe Tay on Instagram. She recounted an incident in a shoot they did together where Pang had impressed her with his maturity and stability.

“The van wasn’t able to send me back to the studio on time,” Tay said. “But the thoughtful you automatically gave me a lift. You didn’t know the route well, but you said it was rare to have a chat with me.”

“It’s heartbreaking and really hard to take”, said actor Elvin Ng on Instagram. “Thank you for the beautiful memories you’ve given us, and you’ll always be in our hearts.”

“You are dearly missed Aloy,” wrote actress Felicia Chin in an Instagram comment. “We lost a very special special person today.”

Actor Pierre Png said he was “deeply saddened and very angry at the passing of an intelligent, unassuming and hardworking actor.”

“I guess I’ll never know why this had to happen,” he added.

Actor Tay Ping Hui paid tribute to Pang’s positive attitude and spirit. “Aloysius was one of the few young actors that I actually admired, humble and always had his feet planted firmly to the ground,” said Tay. “Another Singapore son needlessly lost.”

Veteran actor Zheng Ge Ping expressed sadness that his former co-star had died at a young age. “You were so young when you first worked with me in Wok Of Life,” said Zheng. “You were so talented, energetic, so polite & well mannered. I will always remember your sweet smile.”

“I really can’t sleep last night. Life and death is so unpredictable,” said actress Hong Ling. “So close to each other. We existed moment to moment, never knowing who will be the next to leave the world.”

Fans have also shared an image of a black ribbon on social media in remembrance of Pang.

“I tear the more I think about it and look back at his biography of dramas and movies,” said a user on Instagram.

Another user paid tribute to Pang’s service with the SAF. “Heartbreaking to learn of the passing of Aloysius Pang while carrying out his duties to serve the country.”

“Heartfelt thanks to all NS men who are doing your best to keep the country and us safe!”

Pang was an operationally ready national serviceman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery.—TODAY