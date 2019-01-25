Heartbreak and loss: Celebs, fans pay tribute to actor Aloysius Pang

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — Tributes came pouring in across social media from celebrities and fans alike after news of actor Aloysius Pang’s death broke on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old had sustained serious injuries on Saturday while taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior in New Zealand.
In an emotional farewell, Pang’s girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, posted a series of images on her Instagram stories after his passing.
至我最亲爱的你， 8月24号 是你的生日 1月4号 是我们一个特别的日子 1月24号 你一句话也没交代 就离开了我 只留下你冷清清 硬邦邦的手 为什么 那么巧 我最爱的号码是 4号 为什么 你毫不留情的丢下我一个 为什么 你舍得离开这世界 为什么 你要这样对我 这一生没有福气当你的妻子 我们来生一定要当夫妻 我爱你 我真的很爱很爱你 谢谢你这几年来的照顾 永远都爱着你 请你一路走好 多多发梦来找我 懂吗 还有 我这一辈子还是不会原谅你的 You'll always be a part of me, my man. 我们来生见, till death do us apart baby boy. ❤️ #我的世界没了 #jaysiusonthephonewithaloyley
“In this lifetime, I don’t have the fortune to be your wife. In the next, we must be husband and wife,” said Woo. “I’ll always love you, please walk well on this final journey.”
Pang had intended to marry Jayley, revealed her sister, actress Hayley Woo, recalling a “heart to heart conversation” she shared with him last December.
“You told me you were working hard to earn money,” she said. “And then when you were about 31-years-old, you would marry my sister I did not have the honour, to be your sister-in-law in this lifetime.”
“My heart is in pain, broken and I can’t bear to see you go,” said veteran actress Zoe Tay on Instagram. She recounted an incident in a shoot they did together where Pang had impressed her with his maturity and stability.
“The van wasn’t able to send me back to the studio on time,” Tay said. “But the thoughtful you automatically gave me a lift. You didn’t know the route well, but you said it was rare to have a chat with me.”
“It’s heartbreaking and really hard to take”, said actor Elvin Ng on Instagram. “Thank you for the beautiful memories you’ve given us, and you’ll always be in our hearts.”
Unassuming, a kind boy, and well-loved by everyone. It’s heartbreaking and really hard to take. Thank you for the beautiful memories you’ve given us, and you’ll always be in our hearts. We are all with you and your family. Please rest in peace, our dearest always. ❤️ @aloypang
“You are dearly missed Aloy,” wrote actress Felicia Chin in an Instagram comment. “We lost a very special special person today.”
Actor Pierre Png said he was “deeply saddened and very angry at the passing of an intelligent, unassuming and hardworking actor.”
“I guess I’ll never know why this had to happen,” he added.
Actor Tay Ping Hui paid tribute to Pang’s positive attitude and spirit. “Aloysius was one of the few young actors that I actually admired, humble and always had his feet planted firmly to the ground,” said Tay. “Another Singapore son needlessly lost.”
Just received news that Aloysius passed away from his injuries sustained during his reservist in NZ. I am shocked, speechless and truly, truly, truly sad. Aloysius was one of the few young actors that I actually admired, humble and always had his feet planted firmly to the ground. Another Singapore son needlessly lost. My deepest condolences to his family and those who love him. Rest in peace young man. 冯弟，一路走好。 #ripaloy #ripaloysius #aloypang
Veteran actor Zheng Ge Ping expressed sadness that his former co-star had died at a young age. “You were so young when you first worked with me in Wok Of Life,” said Zheng. “You were so talented, energetic, so polite & well mannered. I will always remember your sweet smile.”
“I really can’t sleep last night. Life and death is so unpredictable,” said actress Hong Ling. “So close to each other. We existed moment to moment, never knowing who will be the next to leave the world.”
Fans have also shared an image of a black ribbon on social media in remembrance of Pang.
“I tear the more I think about it and look back at his biography of dramas and movies,” said a user on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
A tribute to Aloysius Pang, - I'm sure the news came shocking to everyone and especially to the family. - I tear the more I think about it and look back at his biography of dramas and movies. - Let us give the family a moment of silence and allowing them to get through this. - #aolilandi #artist #artisan #art #artsy #artstagram #artlife #artwork #artistic #Singapore #sg #watercolor #watercolorist #asian #boy #dreambig #youcandoit #flower #floral #painting #illustration #calligraphy #lettering #handwriting #tribute #aloysiuspang #rip
Another user paid tribute to Pang’s service with the SAF. “Heartbreaking to learn of the passing of Aloysius Pang while carrying out his duties to serve the country.”
“Heartfelt thanks to all NS men who are doing your best to keep the country and us safe!”
Pang was an operationally ready national serviceman with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery.—TODAY