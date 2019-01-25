Dolly Parton’s costumes to go on show at Grammy Museum

US country music singer Dolly Parton performing at the Glastonbury Festival in 2014. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Iconic costumes from Dolly Parton’s personal archives are going on display at the Grammy Museum next month, in the legendary singer’s first US exhibit to be held outside of her Dollywood theme park.

“Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton” promises to offer a retrospective of Parton’s career and her most iconic fashion moments, including costumes from album covers, music videos and live shows.

“I probably have thousands of dresses from over the years,” said Parton. “I had a hard time letting go of some of my favourites, but I’m excited for them to be included in this exhibit.”

Highlights will include the costumes from Parton’s Home music video, her pink dress from the Backwoods Barbie album cover and video, and outfits from the singer’s Live in London 2009 and Red Rocks concerts.

On February 4, Dolly Parton will be on hand at the museum to discuss the stories and histories behind the costumes for an exclusive crowd. The exhibition will then be open to the public from February 5 through March 17.

Tickets can be found at www.grammymuseum.org. — AFP-Relaxnews