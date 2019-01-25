Aloysius Pang to be given military funeral, cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday

The body of late CFC (NS) Pang loading onto the Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft this morning (SG time) at Auckland Airport, New Zealand. — Mindef handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — Actor Aloysius Pang will be given a military funeral before being cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday (January 27), said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement today.

His body was flown back on a Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft from Auckland Airport, New Zealand at about 7am Singapore time today. It landed at the Paya Lebar Air Base at around 5.45pm.

Pang’s family, who also returned to Singapore the same day, received him there. Also present was Chief of Army Goh Si Hou, who offered his condolences to the family.

Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces will “continue to render assistance and support” to Pang’s family, the ministry said.

The wake will be held from Saturday afternoon till noon the next day at 82A MacPherson Lane, where fans and members of the public may pay their respects. The family will hold a private wake on Saturday morning.

The operationally ready national serviceman died on Wednesday evening, four days after sustaining serious injuries following an accident on Jan 19 while on reservist duty.

During a military exercise at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand, the 28-year-old was crushed between the gun barrel of a howitzer and its cabin after he was “unable to get out of the way” as the barrel was lowered.

He was an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery. — TODAY