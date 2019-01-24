Sandra Bullock joins Netflix comic book adaptation ‘Reborn’

US actress Sandra Bullock in October 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — The star of recent Netflix tentpole film Bird Box is on board for an adaptation of the Mark Millar comic Reborn.

Mark Millar, the graphic novel writer behind Logan, Captain America: Civil War and the Kingsman franchise, has a new film in the works.

Sandra Bullock of Gravity, Bird Box and Speed is involved with the Netflix project, with The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay making his first live-action feature since 2002, should Reborn shy away from animation.

Bullock is backing Reborn as a high-profile producer and, it is thought (per Deadline), she could also take the starring role.

The comic book series revolves around octogenarian Bonnie Black who, after dying in hospital, finds herself in the afterlife, reborn in peak physical condition, and thrust into the middle of an ongoing epic magical conflict between the forces of good and evil.

In mid-2018, Netflix had announced plans to adapt Mark Millar stories Jupiter’s Legacy, American Jesus, Empress, Huck, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter.

The streaming service bought Millar’s publishing company, Millarworld, in August 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews