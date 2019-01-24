Liam Neeson is out for revenge in ‘Cold Pursuit’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Cold Pursuit’ that stars Liam Neeson, Tom Jackson, Laura Dern and Tom Bateman among others.80

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Lionsgate has released new TV spots for upcoming action thriller Cold Pursuit that stars Liam Neeson.

The film is a remake of Norwegian thriller In Order of Disappearance and it sees Neeson star as a snowplough driver who goes on a vengeful hunt against a drug gang when his son is murdered.

The film also stars Tom Jackson, Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe and Tom Bateman.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Welcome to Kehoe, it’s -10 degrees and counting at this glitzy ski resort in the Rocky Mountains. The local police aren’t used to much action until the son of unassuming town snowplough driver, Nels Coxman (Neeson), is murdered at the order of Viking (Bateman), a flamboyant drug lord. Fuelled by rage and armed with heavy machinery, Nels sets out to dismantle the cartel one man at a time, but his understanding of murder comes mainly from what he read in a crime novel. As the bodies pile up, his actions ignite a turf war between Viking and his long-standing rival White Bull (Jackson), a soulful Native-American mafia boss, that will quickly escalate and turn the small town’s bright white slopes blood-red.”

Cold Pursuit is set for release here on February 21.