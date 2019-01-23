A look at Oscars 2019 documentary picks

National Geographic’s ‘Free Solo,’ one of five nominees for the 2019 Best Documentary Oscar. — Picture courtesy of National Geographic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Fred Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbour? and triplets’ adult reunion story Three Identical Strangers miss out on Oscar slots.

There’s no room at this year’s Oscars for Producers Guild and Critics’ Choice favourite Won’t You Be My Neighbour?

Still, the factual feature about children’s TV host Fred Rogers can count trophies from the Gotham Awards and National Board of Review among its awards season accolades, as well as a Directors Guild Award nomination.

Similarly, Three Identical Strangers picked up a Critics’ Choice award, DGA nod, and a place among the National Board of Review’s Top Five Documentaries, without being selected for further consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Not to say that the nominees are any less worthy: five fellow winners from the prestigious Cinema Eye Honours awards have been put forward for the Academy’s Best Documentary Feature award.

Those are free-climbing achievement Free Solo, judicial career retrospective RBG, Alabama community outlook Hale County This Morning, This Evening, skateboarders’ bittersweet slice-of-life Minding the Gap, and impactful Islamic Caliphate insight Of Fathers and Sons.

All have picked up numerous other awards and nominations over the course of the past year.

The 91st Academy Awards take place on February 24, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews