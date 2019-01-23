Oscar nominees react with gratitude, pride and honour

Actor Sam Rockwell and Actress Amy Adams attend the world premiere of ‘Vice’ at the Ampas Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills December 11, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Actors, directors and producers were “flabbergasted,” “honoured” and “over the moon’ to be nominated for the Academy Awards, which will be presented on February 24 in Hollywood.

The following are some reactions — through statements, telephone calls and social media — to the Oscar nominations announced on Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Glenn Close, best actress nominee for The Wife

“Everything to do with this movie has been a total joy. Bjorn Runge is a great director! Jonathan Pryce is an inspired partner. I’m so proud to be in a little film that has such great resonance with so many people.”

Bradley Cooper, best actor nominee for A Star is Born

“Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there — in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal — the way films have made me feel since I was a kid. When I got this opportunity, I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance — so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep — that simple human thing — that we need each other — and the Academy to recognize that this morning, I just am so grateful.”

Yalitza Aparicio, best actress nominee for Roma

“From the very first casting call to this morning, my ‘Roma’ journey has been extraordinary. As a daughter of a domestic worker and an indigenous woman myself, I am proud this movie will help those of us who feel invisible be seen. ... I am so humbled and honoured. Thank You.”

Alfonso Cuaron, best director nominee Roma

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing ‘Roma’ across these categories. Human experience is one in the same, and it’s so gratifying that a black and white film about life in Mexico is being celebrated around the world. We are living a great moment in cinema where diversity is embraced by audiences.”

Willem Dafoe, best actor nominee for At Eternity’s Gate

“I’m over the moon with this nomination. Playing Vincent Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s ‘At Eternity’s Gate’ was a gift. The making was so transforming and my working with Julian was so complete and close that sometimes it felt like we were the same person. I share this honour with him.”

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for Vice

“Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. It is an honour to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam (McKay) for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment.”

Emma Stone, best supporting actress nominee for The Favourite

“Working on ‘The Favourite’ alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible. I was grateful every day and am honoured by this nomination.”

Yorgos Lanthimos, best director nominee for The Favourite

“I would like to thank The Academy for honouring ‘The Favourite’ so generously today. Having felt a bit like an outsider looking in, I am truly humbled about this morning’s nominations.”

Richard E. Grant, best supporting actor nominee for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

“For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar. Am literally levitating!!”

Sam Rockwell, best supporting actor nominee for Vice

“Hot damn! I am so truly honoured to be recognized by the Academy again this year. Vice is such a special and important film to be a part of and I’m thrilled for Adam (McKay), Christian (Bale), Amy (Adams) and Hank (Corwin), as well as all of the cast and crew.”

Mahershala Ali, best supporting actor nominee for Green Book

“I’d like to thank the Academy for recognizing my work along with the extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees... Through Dr Donald Shirley, I had the gift of navigating circumstances as a profound, gifted, complicated genius. A man who had experiences and a combination of qualities that I had yet to see on film.”

Adam McKay, best director, producer and writer nominee for Vice

“My sincere thanks to the Academy for recognizing our incredible cast and crew, who worked so tirelessly on this movie that spans five decades. I’m just thrilled, flabbergasted and excited”

Pawel Pawlikowski, best director nominee for Cold War

“It is an incredible honour to be included amid this group of filmmakers, and I’m so grateful to the Academy. Sharing this very personal film with the world over the last year has been an unforgettable journey.” — Reuters