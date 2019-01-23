Listen to the 2019 Oscars’ Best Original Song nominees

Director and actor Bradley Cooper with actor and singer Lady Gaga arrive for the 75th Venice International Film Festival August 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Five songs are in contention for the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song Oscar — Lady Gaga’s Shallow, Kendrick Lamar’s All the Stars, Jennifer Hudson’s I’ll Fight, The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns, and When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Lady Gaga could pick up not one but two Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019; one for Best Original Song and the other for Leading Actress, thanks to her performances in A Star is Born.

Shallow, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Shallow becomes Gaga’s second Oscar nomination following Til It Happens to You from 2015’s The Hunting Ground.

That song was co-written with Diane Warren, who now receives her tenth music-related Oscar nomination for Jennifer Hudson single I’ll Fight from documentary feature RBG.

I’ll Fight written by Diane Warren, performed by Jennifer Hudson.

Gillian Welch is certainly no stranger to critically acclaimed movie soundtracks thanks to the 2001 Coen Brothers film O Brother, Where Art Thou. She, along with actor Tim Blake Nelson, were among the two dozen receiving an Album of the Year Grammy, though this is her first Oscar nomination.

She co-wrote When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings for the Coens’ latest, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, along with long-time collaborator David Rawlings. It’s a duet sung by Blake Nelson, a Coen favourite, and folk musician Willie Watson, who made his feature acting debut in the anthology film.

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings written by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, performed by Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson

The team behind Black Panther track All the Stars could also win their first Academy Award in 2019.

An album’s worth of original songs was released alongside the Marvel blockbuster by rapper and producer Kendrick Lamar, with his labelmate, singer-songwriter SZA, also appearing on lead single and end credits theme All the Stars.

Written by Sounwave, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, SZA. Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Finally, and like Tim Blake Nelson in Buster Scruggs, lead actress Emily Blunt sung, in character, The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns.

She previously contributed over half a dozen vocal performances to 2015 fairytale retelling Into the Woods and followed up with 2017’s My Little Pony: The Movie. — AFP-Relaxnews