Broadway’s ‘American Son’ heading to Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Stage play American Son, with Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale in its lead roles and one week remaining of its Broadway run, is on its way to Netflix with principal cast intact.

Washington of Scandal and Pasquale of The Good Wife will reprise their roles as Broadway play American Son makes its way from stage to screen courtesy of Netflix.

The play centres around two separated parents who both arrive at a police station looking for information about their son.

American Son stage director and Tony Award winner Kenny Leon is also on board for the Netflix interpretation, having previously helmed The Wiz Live! and Hairspray Live! for NBC.

Supporting cast members Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott in the Supergirl TV series) and Eugene Lee (a repeat Kenny Leon collaborator), who play Florida police department staff in the stage play, are likewise on board for the transition.

Production is to begin in February in New York, Washington told Jimmy Fallon in the January 21 episode of The Tonight Show. — AFP-Relaxnews