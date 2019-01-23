‘Baby Driver’ director working on London-based horror

Edgar Wright of stylish heist thriller ‘Baby Driver’ is teaming up with one of the ‘Penny Dreadful’ writers for a horror movie based in London’s Soho quarter. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 23 — Following on from 2004’s Shaun of the Dead — the zombie comedy starring Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible, Star Trek) and Nick Frost (Ice Age: Continental Drift) — Edgar Wright is turning to straight-up psychological horror.

Channelling Don’t Look Now and Repulsion, the project is set in Soho, a fashionable area of London known for its connections to theatre, to the film and television production industries, for its restaurants and nightlife, and historical connections to the British music scene, as well as two centuries of association with the sex industry.

“I realised I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright told Britain’s Empire Magazine.

Just as Shaun of the Dead and loosely related Hot Fuzz and The World’s End were related to other places Wright has lived, this horror movie “is about the London I’ve existed in,” he said.

It’s to feature a female lead and has been written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns of Penny Dreadful Season Three, Sam Mendes’s December 2019 war drama 1917 and upcoming Gay Talese novel adaptation The Voyeur’s Motel, as well as in-development Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne movie The Good Nurse.

Don’t Look Now was a classic 1973 supernatural thriller starring Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland as the parents grieving for their daughter, contacted by an apparent psychic with a message from the afterlife.

Staying in Venice for work, the husband begins seeing things around the city and becomes implicated in a serial killing.

Horror film Repulsion, a British classic made before its director, Roman Polanski, fled the US on a statutory rape conviction, starred Catherine Deneuve as a woman at the centre of increasingly disturbing visions and events.

Wright also confirmed that a first draft of Baby Driver 2 had been completed.— AFP-Relaxnews