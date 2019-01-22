'Slow Burn,' 'Wolverine,' 'Stuff You Should Know' among iHeartRadio Podcast winners

'Slow Burn' was named as among the best of 2018 podcasting by Time, The Atlantic, and the Discover Pods Awards, among others. — Image courtesy of Slate via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Accolades in nearly two dozen categories have been distributed at the inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards ceremony, with presidential history show Slow Burn taking Podcast of the Year.

Impeachment saga Slow Burn, Marvel superhero spin-off Wolverine: The Long Night and How Stuff Works' topical Stuff You Should Know were among winners of the first iHeartReadio Podcast Awards.

Stuff You Should Know won in Curiosity and Wolverine: The Long Night in Scripted Podcast.

Slow Burn, which tackled the Nixon administration's 1970s Watergate scandal in its first season, brought its wide lens to the Bill Clinton presidency during season two, and won Podcast of the Year.

The award winners were voted for by the public, rather than allocated by a jury panel, a process which can reflect a variety of qualities, ranging from overall calibre to general popularity, hosts' abilities to motivate an audience of potential voters, or a show's unique status among a field of otherwise similar nominees.

Owned by iHeartMedia, iHeartRadio itself is a major US distributor of both traditional and online radio and internet podcasts.

Other award winners included meandering, gently-told bedtime story anthology Sleep with Me in Health & Fitness, Bobby Bones' Nashville interview series Bobbycast in Music, and internet-focused true life storyteller Reply All in Science & Tech.

Film and TV actor Dax Shepard won the Breakout Podcast category for his improvisational interview show Armchair Expert while iHeart showed its commercial awareness with a Branded Podcast award, the Official Tinder Podcast as top choice from a pool of 10 contenders. — AFP-Relaxnews