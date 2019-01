In this file photo taken on January 6, 2019 Best Director — Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language for ‘Roma’ winner Alfonso Cuaron poses with the trophy during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp The Favourite today topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance A Star Is Born finished with eight nominations — though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on February 24. — AFP