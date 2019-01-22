Malay Mail

Key nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards

Published 43 minutes ago on 22 January 2019

Best actor Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (from left) Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and Willem Dafoe are seen in a combination of file photos. — Reuters pics
LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Nominations for the 2019 Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were announced today. The awards will be handed out on February 24 at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Best Picture

A Star is Born

Vice

Roma

Green Book

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

The Favourite

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale — Vice

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate

Best actress Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (from left) Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy are seen in a combination of file photos. — Reuters pic
Best Actress

Lady Gaga — A Star is Born

Glenn Close —  The Wife

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio — Roma

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron — Roma

Spike Lee — BlaKkKlansman

Adam McKay — Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos — The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski — Cold War

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell — Vice

Sam Elliott — A Star is Born

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams — Vice

Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Marina de Tavira — Roma

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Roma

Green Book

Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mirai

Best Documentary Film

RBG

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Of Fathers and Sons

Minding the Gap

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum — Lebanon

Never Look Away — Germany

Shoplifters — Japan

Roma — Mexico

Cold War — Poland

Best Original Song

All the Stars — Black Panther

I’ll Fight — RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go — Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow — A Star is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs — Reuters

