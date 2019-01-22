Key nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Nominations for the 2019 Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were announced today. The awards will be handed out on February 24 at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Best Picture
A Star is Born
Vice
Roma
Green Book
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
The Favourite
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born
Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale — Vice
Viggo Mortensen — Green Book
Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate
Best Actress
Lady Gaga — A Star is Born
Glenn Close — The Wife
Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio — Roma
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron — Roma
Spike Lee — BlaKkKlansman
Adam McKay — Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos — The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski — Cold War
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell — Vice
Sam Elliott — A Star is Born
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams — Vice
Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
Marina de Tavira — Roma
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Roma
Green Book
Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mirai
Best Documentary Film
RBG
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
Minding the Gap
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum — Lebanon
Never Look Away — Germany
Shoplifters — Japan
Roma — Mexico
Cold War — Poland
Best Original Song
All the Stars — Black Panther
I’ll Fight — RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go — Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow — A Star is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs