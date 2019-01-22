Gillian Anderson set to star in ‘The Crown’ as Margaret Thatcher

Actress Gillian Anderson arrives for the Bafta Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Season Hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — It looks like Gillian Anderson is moving on from The X-Files to The Crown.

According to reports, Anderson has been in talks to take on the role of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of the Netflix hit show. Thatcher was Britain’s first female Prime Minister and she served from 1979 to 1990.

Each season of The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth’s reign and it runs the course of about a decade in the characters’ lives. The third season is currently in production and it will reportedly focus on the 70s which theoretically means season four will look at the 80s.

A new cast will be onboard for season three with Olivia Colman taking over Claire Foy’s role as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies taking over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter taking over from Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon.

The Crown season three looks set to return in 2019 though no official date has been announced as yet.