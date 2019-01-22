39th Razzie Awards: 'Holmes & Watson,' 'Gotti,' 'Robin Hood,' 'Winchester,' 'Happytime Murders' nominated

Actors John C. Reilly (right) and Will Ferrell in 'Holmes & Watson' and its co-stars and director are nominated for a total of six Razzies. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 22 — In advance of a February 23 prize announcement (and the Oscar nominations today), contenders for the 2019 Golden Raspberry Awards have been revealed.

Five films have been put forward for the title of Worst Picture at the 39th Annual Razzie Awards.

Those range from mob biopic Gotti and gun fortune spook story Winchester to folk retelling Robin Hood and intended comedies Holmes & Watson and The Happytime Murders.

Consequently, Melissa McCarthy of The Happytime Murders, otherwise acclaimed for her performance in biographical literary film Can You Ever Forgive Me? is in the running for Worst Actress along with Winchester lead and icon of British acting Helen Mirren.

They are joined by Jennifer Garner (for Peppermint), Amber Heard (London Fields), and Amanda Seyfried (The Clapper).

For Worst Actor the competition includes Will Ferrell (Holmes & Watson), John Travolta (Gotti), Johnny Depp (Sherlock Holmes voiceover), Bruce Willis (Death Wish) and current US President Donald J. Trump (as himself in both Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9).

Directors of four of the five Worst Picture nominees are also in the running for Worst Director, where Robin Hood is replaced by Fifty Shades Freed.

Gotti, Holmes & Watson, Happytime Murders and documentary Death of a Nation reaped six nominations each across a total of nine Razzie categories.

The Meg, Slender Man, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Show Dogs clinched the list's dubious honour of having the joint-least nominations, with one apiece.

Winners are voted for by the Golden Raspberry Awards' crop of subscribing annual and lifetime members.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is to announce its selection for the 91st Oscars today ahead of a February 24, 2019 ceremony, with the Razzies recipients announced the day before. — AFP-Relaxnews