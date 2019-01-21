‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ fan events include sing-along bus tour, social media challenge

Rami Malek as rock icon Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. — Twentieth Century Fox/Nick Delaney handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — The biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has also gotten fans singing, and now a new round of fan celebrations will bring the sing-and-dance-along to multiple cities around the US as well as onto social media.

After a sing-along version of the Queen biopic hit theatres internationally earlier this month, Twentieth Century Fox has announced that it is continuing to come up with ways to involve the fans who helped make it the highest-grossing music biopic ever.

First, there’s the Rock Like Queen double-decker tour bus, which is scheduled to visit New York City (January 25), Austin (January 30), Las Vegas (February 5) and Los Angeles (February 12) and will give fans a chance to hop aboard and sing along to Queen songs. Sign up for a spot here.

The Rock Like Queen tour wraps up in Los Angeles on February 12, when Whiskey A-Go-Go on the Sunset Strip is set to host the “Get Loud” Extravaganza, a “super-fan celebration” including performances and musical tributes. Free tickets are available online here.

US owners of an Alexa speaker will also get an unusual way to pay tribute to the British rock band. Starting January 22, users can activate a skill allowing them to say “Alexa, play Ay-Oh live!” in order to hear Freddie Mercury sing Ay-Oh with you, just as the band and its audience did at Live Aid in 1985.

And for fans worldwide, a social media challenge is inviting fans to share their own version of Stomp, Stomp, Clap on any social platform using the hashtag #StompforQueen for a chance to be included in a Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment tribute video to Freddie Mercury launching next month. — AFP-Relaxnews