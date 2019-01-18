Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren star in ‘Berlin, I Love You' (VIDEO)

English actress Helen Mirren stars in ‘Berlin, I Love You’ which premieres in theatres and VOD on February 8. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ― A fresh trailer has arrived for the fourth instalment in the Cities of Love anthology series by Saban Films ― this time, focusing on the German capital of Berlin.

Berlin, I Love You ― which follows the films and city highlights of New York, I Love You in 2008, Paris, J'taime on Paris (in 2006), and a third instalment on Rio (in 2014) ― comes to the screen in the same style as its trio of predecessors, as a love letter to Berlin, told through the stories of the people who live, and love, in the city every day.

Weaved together from a series of shorts ― presented as one beautiful, cinematic tapestry ― the Berlin, I Love You teaser gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the work of the 12 directors who have contributed to the collaborative project, including: Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy and Dianna Agron (via Deadline).

The film is produced by Claus Clausen and Edda Reiser, and boasts a star cast ― including Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Luke Wilson, Mickey Rourke, Jenna Dewan, Diego Luna and Dianna Agron.

Berlin, I Love You premieres in theatres and VOD on February 8. ― AFP-Relaxnews