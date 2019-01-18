Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone to perform at next month's Grammys

US-Cuban singer Camila Cabello at the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 ― The Recording Academy has announced the first round of performers who will appear at next month's Grammy Awards ceremony, with current nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves all set to take the stage.

Cabello will be making her Grammy performance debut, as will Shawn Mendes, while two first-time nominees ― country duo Dan + Shay and Post Malone ― are also among the scheduled performers.

Alicia Keys has already been announced as the host of the 2019 event, which will be broadcast live on February 10 at 8pm Eastern time from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with eight nods in all, thanks especially to his work on the Black Panther soundtrack.

Other top nominees include Brandi Carlile with six nominations, rapper Cardi B ― who, in addition to performing, is up for Record Of The Year (I Like It), Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album (Invasion Of Privacy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 (Girls Like You) and Best Rap Performance (Be Careful) ― and, with four nominations each, performers Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves. ― AFP-Relaxnews