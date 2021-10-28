Melaka poll: Don’t stand too close to me now

OCTOBER 28 — A farce is underway in a city used to unwelcome incursions — hopefully the incoming Conquistadors die of dysentery, the souls of the long dead whisper from the graves next to St. Paul’s Church.

On November 20, a surreal — Covid-19 prevention first, democracy last — election concludes and many are ready to wildly assume the impending result reflects the people’s will.

In an election stripped of physical campaigning.

No social events, no physical activities, no walkabouts. Suffice to say, NO is the go-to-word for this contest.

Be consoled that the Election Commission (EC) and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin have consulted each other, so we are informed.

Here’s the rub, Khairy is from Umno, the main contender in the race. The prime minister is also from Umno.

This is not to say elections in the federation were fair before this, or that the political parties do a grand job campaigning with grace.

Far from it.

Election events are large messes, haphazardly organised and logistical shambles. People emerge from whichever points possible as they triple park on service roads, converge on a field left to the elements and muck up the place as much as they can. In short, the gatherings are petri dishes for disease spread.

The health ministry is within its right to claim events spike case count but the sincerity is in doubt when your political opponent determines. Is it Khairy the minister arduously seeking to rid Covid-19 from our shores or Khairy the former Umno presidential candidate, three-term Umno MP and son-in-law of a former prime minister, deciding?

Already the decision to fine youth party MUDA for their campaign launch in Melaka yesterday seems a prelude to shenanigans ahead.

Khairy should step back and let the actual organisation assigned to hold elections, the EC, hold the fort. There are 13 other states in various stages of overcoming Covid-19, he has enough to keep him busy. Let the civil servants speak on Melaka till the election is done.

Back to the EC. Time to step up as the impartial but diligent driver of elections. Be respectful of medical advice and data, but remain single-minded not to compromise the rakyat’s right to choose.

A general view of the Election Commission headquarters in Putrajaya, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

To find ways around the restrictions, to offer options to participants. Otherwise, the dam breaks and it will be on the commission.

Telling parties what they cannot do and not offer a feasible manner for them to manage their campaigns is negligence personified.

The United States — to mitigate Covid-19 risks — relied on postal votes in 2020 despite the grumblings and extended period to conclude the count.

This year, a month ago on September 26, the Germans voted. Both unvaccinated and those refusing to take Covid-19 tests were allowed to vote if they observed hygiene rules. Postal votes were facilitated. There was chaos and mayhem, of course in a pandemic with adjusted processes. Voting hours were extended to correspond with conditions. What was not in doubt was the intention to get Germans to participate and vote.

No one expects a smooth and seamless election in Melaka, or the next elections, but they do expect the EC to do their job in the interest of all voters, parties and candidates.

It’s left too late for Melaka for corrections between now and polling day but goodwill measures would increase confidence

For example, to let all parties have access to both terrestrial TV and cable. If all candidates and parties can present their ideas on RTM, TV3 and Astro, they would have fewer reasons to object or incentives to discard the rules and hold events anyways.

If the government prioritises Covid-19 prevention as it claims, then distributing airtime would massively boost trust. But that is not how things are adjudicated here. No siree. They do have Covid-19 on their minds, they really do, but never ahead of their own political ambitions.

How will factions cheat? With great ease.

Phase Four allows all social events. Suddenly, everyone including Umno, Bersatu and PAS are in the Deepavali spirit as it falls on November 4, two days before nomination day. No open house or event is to be spared as politicians use culture — not a novel idea — as an excuse. Up to November 19 there’d be events that are funded.

How would cultural events differ from political events? Change the artwork from “Dollah Badrul for N20 Kota Laksamana” to “Program Meriah Deepavali Bersama Masyarakat Kota Laksamana, tetamu terhormat Dollah Badrul Calon N20”, would that do the trick?

That’s not to mean, transgressors are exempt. But by the time fines or cases are brought to court, the election would be over.

It would be curious the way the enforcers interpret Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan’s events, however masked? One has the prime minister, the other the home minister and if it matters, the third faction has a leader with the rank of minister.

They’d all likely break the rules. Which one gets busted more? Or is the busting game only for the young candidates of Muda?

No campaign, the old gain

Without campaigns, the adage do not judge a book by its cover gets turned on its head. There’s only the cover to judge the candidates by.

So old symbols and names benefit the most. What does a first-time youthful candidate do to get ahead? It would be the Internet only.

Still, there are measures in the Facebook and Google universe to minimise political content after fears of automated, fake and misleading content distribution to undermine elections have dominated since the US Elections.

Already a shortened campaign period guarantees casual voters do not discover the candidates and their potential until too late, now with the absence of traditional means to canvas support, the established order has the advantage.

The young may be the biggest victims in this election, from participating, campaigning and voting.

Worse of all, the race to 15 in the 28-seats assembly may turn ugly since both close results and a culture of forgetting your political allegiances post-victory means the result may not even hold too long.

But long before results, things will go south because two coalitions in government are squaring up against each other. Both have cards up their sleeves and Pakatan is always game to murk the situation to a point no one can tell one side from the other.

Do not be surprised if voters — adequately distanced from each other — use a magic 8-ball to choose.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.