The harmony mask we love to celebrate, or that deleted video

AUGUST 26 — No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.

Nelson Mandela in his autobiography, The Long Walk to Freedom.

But what about those who face hatred — even if they do a bit of hating themselves? When can they stop seeing hate in every message, Madiba?

He left us a while back, so we might have to figure it out ourselves.

If transgressors need education, do those transgressed upon need to do more than feel offended? Should they involve themselves, become teachers? If they do, remember, all competent educators accept at the centre of learning is the student.

Philosophical? Of course. Communal hatred is the perpetual problem of multicultural societies, the virus’ longevity and resilience requires understanding and resolve to overwhelm it.

Yes, this is about the Merdeka video which is no more — as associations were retracted, apologies announced, and content removed.

Those involved are going to pretend it never happened.

What’s the point then, to talk about it?

A tree fell in the jungle, in time we will know about it and be forced to deal with it eventually. Let’s kickstart the talk, now not later. Before it’s a forest of fallen logs, too late to save.

Fake love

Firstly, I would like to distinguish between Public Service Announcements (PSAs) and commercials.

The former is from agents of change and the other from profit-minded entities using change agenda to sell — sorry, brand.

This is vital when we reroute to the ad in question.

A commercial avoids upsetting anyone while ingratiating the masses. Zero offence, all feelgood.

A PSA, on the other hand, is bound to upset. It cannot be a PSA if it does not. It seeks to force deep and underlying shifts in society’s attitude and norms regarding social evolution. It visits our fears and insecurities.

For those very reasons, of course, it can go wrong. But do not undervalue its intentions.

Commercials are like people who want to be your friend for favours, they prioritise pleasing you NOW.

PSAs are conversations with friends and family who love you; they prioritise you even if you do not like what’s being said or hate them for overreaching.

Unfortunately, most Malaysians love their festive ads to be dessert, not broccoli.

The ad upsets left and right

The controversial IKRAM video shows a Malay family relaxing in their living room, with mum on laundry duty, dad scrolling his phone and young son drawing. Dad passes derogatory remarks about Malaysian Indians (K-word, trigger alert) and Chinese (country bumpkin), in that order. Son thereafter lets mum see his Merdeka pencil coloured artwork repeating his dad’s abusive comments. Mum looks shaken. Narrator: We are taught to hate, we were not born to hate.

Cue, social media’s reaction.

The left: Why use expletives to correct people? This denigrates Malaysians, find positive ways to celebrate our diversity.

The right: Why the overemphasis on some Malays being racist? Show other communities’ racism. Share universal values instead.

Reformists: Flawed, but it puts forward these strong words for us to look at them objectively. Truth will set us free.

Kopitiam uncles: No need-lah. Children watching too, they will think this approves racial epithets. More people will repeat.

Must an ad cover all bases, although being sensible helps most times? It risks being a two-hour documentary only social science students catch for their assignments if it tries to explain and qualify everything.

So, restraint is useful but do not expect miracles from PSAs.

The awful question

Does it happen in real life? Lazy name-calling of races.

It happens but not as much these days in ethnic inclusive WhatsApp groups. I’m in a few. Presently, they are intimations, not outright defamation of races.

Kulitification, Liberals, Taliban, Duit SME, quota doctor

Changing global norms coerces Malaysians to be more circumspect in public forums.

The proper hate is saved for private discussions.

The Malay Right are justified to say hate is a two-way street even if it does not excuse them.

Would those who condemn the IKRAM video’s temerity to use taboo words, also condemn racists in their own spaces, regardless of which race is being targeted?

Think about that because somehow online rage gets massively diluted when it is directed at a friend or family. It does not sound so bad if the person is in your speed-dial.

‘If you hide your ignorance, no one will hit you’

It is dangerous to just repeat our amazing unity chorus over and over, with the misguided belief, if it is said enough times with enough conviction over time it just becomes, you know, true.

Blast away a sugared can drink company’s Merdeka ad celebrating colours. At worst, it only gives diabetes.

The brouhaha of sweet but empty messages fade away quickly.

My friend recalls sending his son to his first day in school, a six-year-old, four years ago. Walks past another class, and a kid screams to another kid, “Oi, you K___, jangan duduk sini.” (You are K___, don’t sit here). Young kids, and they are abusing each other.

He feels these kids learn it young, they were not born with it. Even so, he leaves his most precious, his flesh and blood in an uncompromising space. Because kids become adults and they have to fight their own battles.

Race hate is not race-specific. But for us to go ahead and assume all is well and forbid the media from confronting hate in our midst is irresponsible. Every argument in public shines a light on feelings, perspectives and perceptions. It opens a platform for engagement even if tumultuous.

Wear your flag this Merdeka, just do not drown in propaganda euphoria. Being critical of your country and society is an amazing way to build your country and society. Producing content to foster discussion is a patriotic act.

Talking about race openly is actually an achievement for a 64 58-year-old nation.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.