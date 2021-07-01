Don’t put all your hope in food baskets

July 1 — They save lives.

Baskets, parcels, boxes or bags — whatever that holds the essential supplies. Rice, cooking oil, eggs and maybe a box of detergent. Thin lines separate hope from desperation. Between having and not.

For that, it is impossible to negate any sustenance generating effort however gimmicky, like the Bendera Putih (White Flag) campaign.

However, food baskets illuminate several other discussions.

They are certainly not the long-term answer to economic problems. Whether in Batang Kali or Pantai Dalam.

Up to seven years ago, I’ve noticed state and federal legislators’ offices laden with food baskets ready for distribution. These are longstanding issues, especially for the unskilled like single mothers in economically depressed zones.

Our problems — or the difficulties faced by economically displaced Malaysians — have been brewing for some time.

Governments — primarily federal — have failed to address them for decades. These deep structural cracks.

This is not about Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan. There was and still is a failure to mend the tears in workers’ safety nets brought about by an economy in flux.

Covid-19 managed to magnify those problems to alarming levels.

And here is the uncertain present.

Stopgap not destination

Social Welfare Department staff distribute meal packs for Plaza City One residents in Kuala Lumpur, April 15, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

In the early 1930s almost a third of Americans lost their jobs and soup kitchens kept lives going as the jobless — and probably homeless — meandered from spot to spot looking for work.

Charity helped immensely but the way out was predicated on public policies and spending implemented to turn things around.

I’ll spare the Keynesian injections to economic growth cliches. That was for a different era but the gaps are still the same. They just need a different approach.

What is Malaysia’s middle- to long-term solution to a lack of economic opportunities for a large unskilled labour force?

It’s fair to state the outcomes to the plans already in place by the Muhyiddin administration are too early to be judged. They are not impressive but countering them at this premature juncture would be equally so.

What is important to note, the bulk of effects will be felt in stages and may lead to eventual triumph or disaster.

Watch this space.

Automation and outsourcing

The consternation persists despite the newer plans outlined above in motion, for the problems which ensnared our economy and regressed the prognosis for the unskilled are set to multiply.

Simply put, if workers were systematically eased out before, the rise of the pandemic-enforced employee absence only serves to accelerate automation and outsourcing.

Because bosses were itching to reduce headcounts even before. A pandemic gives them cover to do the inevitable quicker on the basis of business preservation. The tagline being: It’s not profits, it’s survival.

These two points to policy choices and machine disruption emphasise the need for better government leadership, and not treat the situation as one the rakyat only needs to survive and thereafter presume the situation reverts to pre-pandemic days.

The days of government ensured economic security are gone.

Flagging shame

A desperate household would take any support. However, sticking a help sign or flag to inform aid groups is to unnecessarily broadcast to the neighbours. Does this need to occur?

These homes would get marked because people are people. Neighbours would point to them as failures or cautionary tales. Children can be mean to children labelled poor. Even in public housing projects the working-class kids would differentiate themselves from the charity-dependent kids — “We have less, but we are not beggars.”

The family risks being ostracised, and the stigma remains even when their lives improve.

Which is why acts of charity must be exercised with caution and consideration of how it impacts beneficiaries. Discretion can help save face, unfortunately a white flag dispels any notion of anonymity.

Yes, easier to spot. But easier does not mean better. Like the scarlet letter, it would hang over them.

The branding exercise

It’s unavoidable but still needs to be mentioned.

Leaders and organisations use basket handovers for publicity generation. In their defence, there is a need to document as proof of execution to their backers. More pictures bring more donations is the slogan.

The politician chimes in that if they can win a few votes while helping what’s the crime? If the help helps the afflicted while reflecting positive spin for the politician, all’s fair, no? Something about birds and a single stone comes to mind.

Their eagerness likely compound with the latest government announcement this week to fund each MP RM300,000 to prepare and distribute food baskets.

Trouble lays gathering

Which is why all food baskets have to be seen with a dash of scepticism. While they make great social media, 10,000 people liking a picture of donor and recipient does not automatically mean that 10,000 boxes were handed out at the least. The media exposure for donors may severely outstrip the actual goods passed out via boxes to those afflicted.

Adding or speaking about food baskets are taken as Get out of jail cards, a way or stratagem to pivot to if politicians are under attack.

The real problem of a changed economy with massive worker displacements is lack of progressive policies, even if it requires time to fruition.

That’s where the real and sustainable changes reside. And they probably cumulatively save more lives than all the food baskets.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.