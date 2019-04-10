Makan Apa: The curse (and blessing) of your neighbourhood’s popularity

APRIL 10 — Every so often, you get someone from Penang/Ipoh/Subang/TTDI and some other popular local hotspot saying, “Can’t you all stop coming here and causing traffic jams?”

This adorable idea that people should just stay in their respective locations and allow only locals to enjoy their food and outlets is unfortunately commonplace.

“If it wasn’t for all those Singaporeans coming here, the food wouldn’t be so expensive,” I heard someone in Ipoh rant.

That’s the unfortunate side effect of the impact of a region having its own specific delicacies or attractions.

It’s shortsighted, however, to complain about this popularity. Thanks to the enduring love for food in Malaysia, chicken rice, char kuey teow and the like are not in danger of dying out any time soon.

Unfortunately, the way supply and demand works, when demand exceeds supply, prices will rise.

The demand for quinoa, for instance, has made it a crop that is too expensive for poorer local growers to eat; they instead choose to sell off their former staple to overeager foreign customers.

It’s highly unlikely that asam laksa is ever going to be so expensive that we can’t afford a bowl, however.

What I do wish is that Malaysians not complain about something that is more a blessing than a curse. The more popular the area, the more traffic certainly.

Yet it also means more investment, that your favourite bak kut teh stall won’t close any time soon thanks to a steady income.

The government and local councils do play a role in ensuring that the rise of a neighbourhood’s profile doesn’t inconvenience residents too much.

For instance, there are far too many commercial buildings in what should be residential areas. Take, for example, all those terrace houses converted into showrooms and offices — what happened to zoning?

If public transport was more accessible, then there would be less traffic issues. People would be less likely to spend too long at popular outlets as they would be limited by transport operation hours.

Don’t blame other people for liking your ‘hood’s food. Blame instead the people who should have planned better.

Just enjoy your corner shop’s roti canai, don’t mind the non-locals who also think it’s great. That just means it’s going to stay around longer and that is worth enduring a little more traffic to get there.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.