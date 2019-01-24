Najib is the champion, my friend!

JANUARY 24 — You could have asked me 10 years ago, or even 20.

Pakatan Harapan politicians are not funny, they’ve never been. Which is fine, since politicians are not expected to be amusing, but the ones they trust to prop them up, their posse/crew/special officers, well, they’re diabolical.

Of course, the politicians select people based on their own inflated egos with no sense of capacity or capability. Who sucks up, the hardest. Which makes it shambles. Blind leading the blind.

In fact, they are, as they say, wet blankets, these operators by large.

To prove the point, Najib Razak released a music video.

I am not a fan of Najib. I am not a fan of any of his brothers. I am not a fan of his father. It is easy to summarise, I am no fan of Umno.

There is no dedak, Umno people would rather lick clean ceilings of toxins and lizard crap than agree with me. Surely, my distaste for Umno is permanent news. Yet, they thrive, the Umno-lites in Malaysia Baharu.

My fuse blows when Najib brings out a music video to embellish his sense of righteousness. What the hell, Pakatan?

So here you are, in power, without a clue on how to beat a person unless with the argument, I am morally superior! I mean, just look at Lim Kit Siang’s twitter feed, it is a reservoir of information on a person unclear of how to be cool in 2019. Being right is not the same as being amusing.

Najib’s people get it.

They do.

The former prime minister is facing the most damning kleptocracy case in recent history, with an ensemble of lawsuits which would embarrass Hollywood for not having a biopic, but here he is, releasing a music video to tell about your perceived lies.

I can see Kit Siang, Guan Eng and a coterie of ministers condemning the video, but they are oblivious, as much as Tony Pua is oblivious to Malay humour.

Being right has nothing to do with getting support from Malaysians.

But who am I to school them on this matter, they have their own echo chamber to listen to. How hard they listen.

Here we have Najib who has a litany of cases around the world, his wife under siege to a point her only way out is to shut up, a step-son who has a dubious friend spreading stories around the world, befuddled children and a party in disarray.

The bags, the handbags, have been paraded to the world. The world makes it a gag.

And he is laughing.

For, in Malaysia, the humourless politicians in charge with their entourage of “suck-up” supporters can’t make a meal out of it.

They can’t possibly humiliate Najib.

How hard can it be?

In charge of federal government, rewarded ministership and with all the power in the land, and there is no ability to make Najib red faced, how ridiculous can you get?

I spent years pissing the privilege, I should produce a portfolio.

As a government driver’s son in Victoria Institution — where Najib’s step-son went a bunch of years after me — the way forward is to not let the self-entitled feel they deserve. Remember, raised rich, they rarely are funny. Somehow wealth numbs the funny bone.

Always, focus on the truth. They built themselves on cruelty, and you are a victim of the cruelty.

Too harsh?

Maybe, but I’m not with the job thanks to my uncle, but can’t lay the ex-prime minister under a steamroller.

Buy it, don’t buy it, it’s easy to upset the rich. And when it comes to the rich, Najib has no other game to play. That’s his only stroke-play.

And here we are, with the Pakatan people, three days from the Cameron Highlands election under the cosh of Najib’s gags.

I was sitting and asking myself, what to say if I was a Pakatan operator, and then it dawned on me, I am not a Pakatan operator right now. If the ministers cannot find a team to respond to Najib’s jibes while a world haunts him, how incompetent are our ministers?

How incompetent are the group of supporters, thinkers, resolvers, planners, refrainers, mixers, introducers and amateurs they have?

The prime minister can be forgiven for playing ruses from the 1980s, he was in his 50s then, but the rest of the Cabinet, grow a pair!

The Najib resurrection has arrived at a tipping point.

The self-righteous Pakatan supporters assuming the facts will yield a result are unaware about voter dynamics. They have short memories, they always have. Which is why Barisan Nasional stayed in power for decades.

The aware lot will realise that Najib is playing the game, not the facts. It is day to day, and when a man has that many lawsuits and court dates, surely pinning him down with monumental shame would be child’s play.

To the mortals at least, it would appear so.

Unfortunately, he has a clear run. Najib is running riot and the whole line-up of Pakatan can’t match him.

A penny for the thoughts of Mahathir Mohamad right now. What type of back-up team he leaves behind when they cannot tame an emasculated ex-PM?

So here is the summary, Pakatan.

Waited for power for 60 years and the guy you beat seems to have the upper hand over you, and you are constantly running scared. How does that affect your own self-assessment?

It’s January and Najib has a music video, telling how silly you are. The ball’s in your court, how about some character?

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.