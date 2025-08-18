A player goes for goal during a Baidui Cup match, August 2025.

Players vie for the ball during a Baidu Cup match, August 2025.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2025 - The 42nd "Baidui Cup" Football Tournament kicked off in the rain on the August 8. It brought a refreshing coolness of summer to the young players and once again ignited a football fever in Beijing, the "Dual Olympic City".As 51-year-old Chinese football legend Yang Chen watched children playing joyfully at the ongoing Beijing youth football tournament, vivid memories of his own participation over four decades ago came flooding back."I really enjoy those exciting and delightful moments, running side by side with my young teammates, trying to perform our best, and pursuing victories. This is where my dream began," noted the Beijing native, who participated in the first two editions of the tournament.The Beijing youth football tournament is also known as the Baidui Cup. In 1984, 112 teams signed up for the inaugural event, while the number has expanded to over 1,000 in recent years.This year, the 42nd edition of the Baidui Cup runs through August 8 to 17. "More kids are getting involved in this traditional tournament. They learn from each other and improve their skills through matches. Their passion shows the great football atmosphere here," Yang said.In the current tournament, young players competed on football fields across six districts in Beijing, while their parents and other family members cheered for them throughout, no matter whether it was rainy or sunny in the hot summer."The Baidui Cup is my most anticipated event in summer vacation. It is like a football party," said the 10-year-old Li Jinglin during his fifth appearance at the tournament. "I started playing football as a left wing midfielder at the age of five. Two years ago, our goalkeeper got injured, and I replaced him and have stayed in that position since. I want to defend the victory for our team."Nine-year-old forward Wang Yibo, whose parents, grandmother and younger sister are his loyal fans, made his debut in the Baidui Cup after playing football for over two years."At first, I just hoped that he [Wang] could have better physical strength by attending football training sessions every week. Gradually, I found he was self-motivated to make progress step by step. I believe football will always accompany him as he grows up," said Wang's mother Guo Lele.As the tournament has further expanded its influence in recent years, more talents from other cities and even the rest of the world have joined this youth football festival.Coach Ma Zhiqiang brought his players from Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province to experience the Baidui Cup in Beijing for the first time this year. Rongjiang is the birthplace of China's renowned Village Super League, also known as Cun Chao."My kids are all from the Chemin Primary School in Rongjiang. I have only been there for 10 months, but I already feel their tenacity and strong will to play. With no doubt, Cun Chao inspired them a lot, and they wish to play in front of their home audience in the future," Ma said.Children in mountainous areas generally have good leg strength but still need to polish their skills, particularly compared with young players from professional football clubs in Beijing. However, the performance of Rongjiang players at the Baidui Cup amazed everyone.Ma remarked, "My team strictly implemented the game plan. In the first half, they concentrated on defense, while in the second half, they took advantage of their physical strength to make counter-attack. We are all excited to secure several victories here."Nine-year-old Lin Qihang, captain of the Rongjiang youth team, practices for more than three hours every day after school. He said, "Playing football made me more self-disciplined. Our trip to Beijing is an opportunity to learn from other teams and see a bigger world."Travelling from thousands of miles away, Zimbabwe's 11-year-old Christiano Konono competed in the Baidui Cup with his teammates, who are all from Jadel Football Academy, a youth football club in Beijing founded by former professional player Walter Musanhu in 2019.Jadel Football Academy dispatched five age-group teams to this summer's Baidui Cup, with about 150 players from China, Zimbabwe, Japan and other countries and regions. This winter, Musanhu will lead his Chinese players to Zimbabwe to experience African football culture."I have so much love for the kids, and they need to be encouraged. I want these kids to achieve more than what I achieved as a football player. Reflecting on the development of the Baidui Cup, Gao Jun, secretary of Beijing Football Association, said, "As the tournament grows in popularity, we organize it annually. There is simply no reason to stop."Indeed, the Baidui Cup has become an iconic youth football tournament pillared by the enthusiasm of young generations and the support from their families. Almost all elite Beijing native football players have showed their potential in the Baidui Cup, including former Chinese national team players Shao Jiayi and Liu Ying."A journey of more than 40 years is never easy. I hope more young players can stand out in the Baidui Cup and contribute to Chinese football and its related industries," said Shao, currently the head coach of Qingdao West Coast in Chinese Super League.

