As a leading energy healthcare technology company, "eefit" became the focus of the event

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - With a rapidly increasing aging population,Modern medicine has standardised our current diagnosis and treatment system, especially in the intervention of acute symptoms and pathological control. However, in the face of health needs such as long-term management of chronic diseases and conditioning of sub-health problems, which require a "holistic view" and "continuous repair", its limitations in areas such as healthcare, functional restoration, and improvement of quality of life are gradually becoming apparent.​​was held in June 2025.revealing to the world the innovative application of their patented far infrared technology in healthcare, with results verified by internationally renowned academics and authorities. The benefit provides systematic health management solutions for the middle-aged and elderly population through non-invasive and non-drug methods, creating a new chapter in health technology.Organized by the Macau University of Science and Technology (M.U.S.T.), this forum brought together experts in various disciplines from around the world, including neuroscientists and biophysicists. In attendance was, who attended the event as the keynote speaker. It's worth noting that eefit has been collaborating closely with "Dr. Neher's Biophysics Laboratory for Innovative Drug Discovery" since 2021, promoting transformative scientific research in far infrared technology.introduced the significant effects of eefit's patented far infrared technology in improving intestinal microecology, regulating cell immunity, and alleviating symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. His team's latest research has confirmed that this technology not only can enhance cerebral blood flow and reduce brain damage in patients with ischemic stroke but can also provide an innovative solution for rehabilitation treatment.The middle-aged and elderly population is plagued by health issues, such as chronic pain, sleep disorders, immune system disorders, and Alzheimer's disease. eefit provides comprehensive solutions to address these issues through developing innovative healthcare products. At the forum, experts gathered at the booth set up by eefit to experience firsthand how technology redefines the health management of the elderly.eefit's patented technology reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease by reducing Aβ deposits and abnormal tau proteins. The latest research paper presented on-site showed that eefit far infrared energy can penetrate the blood-brain barrier, intervene in pathological protein aggregation, and build a strong line of defense for brain health.For patients suffering from sequelae of stroke, eefit Luminous Energy Helmet and Meridian Pro Illuminator can promote microcirculation in the head and improve cerebral blood flow. The research conducted by the research team of Prof. Vincent Wong has confirmed that this technology can reduce stroke sequelae symptoms and dizziness. An expert user at the forum excitedly shared his feedback, "I am a loyal fan of eefit products. I wear the Luminous Energy Helmet for 20 minutes daily. After one month, I find my memory improved, and I don't get dizzy as often."In the field of pain management, products like EEFit Lite can accurately irradiate pain points and inhibit the release of inflammatory factors. Experts verified that "10 minutes of irradiation can reduce knee pain on a pain scale from 6 to 3, with effects lasting for more than 2 hours".eefit far infrared technology can relieve insomnia by regulating nervous system functions. eefit data shows that after daily use for 2 weeks, over 80% of users experienced a 50% reduction in the time they took to fall asleep, as well as an increased duration of deep sleep.eefit far infrared energy achieves two-way regulation of gut microbiota in an innovative manner by inhibiting the excessive proliferation of pathogens while promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and regulating the imbalance of intestinal microecology. Experimental data shows that after two weeks of intervention, the alpha diversity of gut microbiota (Chao1 index) increased by 30%, and abdominal bloating decreased by 45%.eefit first introduced far infrared technology into health management through independent technology R&D and commercialization execution, which then attracted collaboration with reputable scientific research institutions. ThisAt the forum banquet, eefit's Founder and Chairman Prof. Nick Wang remarked, "We are honoured, looking back on our eight-year partnership between eefit and the research laboratory. This period of collaboration with deep integration of industry, academia and research has not only pioneered groundbreaking research but also produced fruitful scientific and technological achievements." He emphasized that eefit has always been "user demand-oriented" at its core, by first verifying the value of technology through market research and then extending the application boundaries with the help of prominent scientific researchers to achieve a seamless connection "from lab to real life".eefit's future development focuses on three strategic directions:, they will continue to increase their investment on R&D and explore new boundaries of far infrared technology applications in more areas that impact human health; In terms of, they will strengthen partnerships with notable international scientific research institutions and accelerate the process of global adoption; In the field of, they will popularize home healthcare solutions through verified consumer-level healthcare products such as EEFit Lite, Chi Vitaliser, and Luminous Energy Helmet; and they will continue to pioneer the extension of far infrared technology in the field of health supplements, building an all-encompassing health management system of "External healthcare devices + Internal balancing nutrition".As a leading energy healthcare technology company in Hong Kong, eefit's all-encompassing health management system has been universally recognized by respected international scientists.Hashtag: #eefit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About “The 9th Young Scholars Conference on Ion Channels and Receptors & Forum on Biophysics and Innovative Drug Discovery”

This forum was jointly organized by the Branch of Ion Channels & Receptors, Chinese Neuroscience Society, and Macau University of Science and Technology (M.U.S.T.). It is an important academic event in China focusing on the field of ion channels and receptors. This forum has been held for eight consecutive years and is an important platform for promoting cutting-edge research, innovative drug development and cooperation, and international academic exchanges.

