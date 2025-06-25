Running from 26 June to 1 July, the campaign features two key initiatives—Soft Power Fam Trip and Rhythm of Thailand—uniting global creators to spotlight Thai culture, creativity, and sustainable tourism.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2025The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to launch the international Be My Guest campaign as part of the government's flagship Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025. Representing the Grand Celebration pillar of the initiative, the campaign is anchored by two core programmes – the Be My Guest Soft Power Fam Trip and Rhythm of Thailand. It aims to amplify Thailand's cultural influence, attract high-value tourism, and promote sustainable travel across emerging destinations.A key pillar of Thailand's Soft Power strategy, Be My Guest reflects the government's ambition to position the country as a premier Tourism Hub while creating economic value through cultural storytelling. The campaign merges heritage and innovation, pairing immersive Thai experiences with contemporary content creation to forge global awareness of Thai identity."This campaign is about more than tourism," said Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor. "We're inviting the world to see Thailand through the eyes of those who live it – artists, chefs, creators, and communities. Be My Guest allows our heritage to speak for itself, sparking admiration through real stories and shared moments. This is where Soft Power becomes true influence – by forging connections through culture, creativity, and authentic collaboration."Taking place from 26 June to 1 July 2025, Be My Guest activates both strategic storytelling and experiential tourism.The Be My Guest Soft Power Fam Trip will welcome over 20 prominent international guests – celebrities, embassy-nominated guests, entrepreneurs, and influencers – to explore curated routes through three culturally rich provinces: Samut Songkhram, Sukhothai, and Chanthaburi. These routes are shaped by the Thailand in the Box concept, which offers a compact yet complete immersion into Thai food, history, craft, and lifestyle, reflecting the country's multi-dimensional identity.Simultaneously, the Rhythm of Thailand initiative will pair 10 global influencers from key markets such as the US, UK, France, China, Italy, and South Korea with 10 leading Thai creators. Each duo will embark on a mission-driven journey across 10 diverse destinations – including Sukhothai, Chanthaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchabun, Nan, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Phang-nga, Surat Thani, Rayong and Chanthaburi, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Nayok and Khao Yai, and Bangkok. Their content will explore distinct Thai Soft Power themes such as Muay Thai, wellness, gastronomy, fashion, and traditional arts.This approach represents a deliberate shift from one-sided reviews to meaningful co-creation – a storytelling model rooted in cultural immersion, mutual exchange, and shared perspectives. TAT will gradually unveil each duo's journey and destination on its official Facebook page: Amazing Thailand, allowing audiences to follow along in real time and engage with the stories as they unfold.Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said: "We didn't just bring influencers to Thailand – we gave them purpose. By designing meaningful collaborations and routes rooted in local identity, we're helping them tell fresh stories that resonate across cultures. This is content creation with intent, spotlighting the charm of Thailand's lesser-known gems and redefining how the world experiences our country."A major highlight of the campaign will be the Amazing Thailand Saneh Thai Gala Night, scheduled for 30 June 2025 at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Bangkok. As the embodiment of the Grand Invitation concept—one of the five pillars of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025—the event will welcome distinguished guests to experience the very best of Thai culture in one unforgettable evening.The gala will feature the "5 Must Do in Thailand", offering immersive encounters with Thai cuisine (Must Taste), traditional craftsmanship (Must Try), cultural heritage (Must Seek), iconic locally made products (Must Buy), and lesser-known destinations (Must See). Serving as the campaign's grand finale, the event will be a vibrant celebration of Thailand's cultural richness in all its dimensions.With rich media content, live coverage, and extensive digital promotion, TAT expects the Be My Guest campaign to spark widespread engagement both online and offline. The campaign is designed to build trust in Thailand's tourism brand while expanding its cultural reach worldwide.Hashtag: #TAT

