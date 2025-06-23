This ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes launch marks a major expansion of IX Asia Indexes' offerings, delivering daily spot-fixed values for five major benchmarks—including the ixCrypto Index, ixBitcoin Index, ixEthereum Index, and the spot price indexes for Bitcoin & Ethereum. (See Appendix 1)
With increasing institutional and retail participation in digital assets across Asia, investors demand for benchmarks that reflect crypto market values in local currencies and at regionally relevant times. The ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack is built precisely to serve that need—helping users to better assess digital asset performance in their domestic market context. By applying official exchange rates published by respective local monetary authorities against the U.S. dollar, the ixCrypto fixing EOD indexes provides a fair and standardized daily mark-to-market reference across 13 currencies, including HKD, JPY, KRW, TWD, VND, INR, IDR, AUD, AED, THB, SGD, EUR, and GBP.
Subscribers can download an Excel datasheet from our website featuring:
- Index values for 5 benchmarks in 13 currencies
- Applied FX rates with GMT and local timestamps
- Multi-sheet tabbed format for efficient use
Our ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack for each currency is scheduled to be computed 15 minutes after the closing of each respective local financial market session for the day, and the downloadable datasheet is promptly updated from 1:15 p.m to 4:15 a.m after midnight in Hong Kong time. We recommend that subscribers retrieve the latest version from our website after each local market close to access the latest ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index datapack. Full details of each of 13 currencies crypto index fixing time can be found in Appendix 2.
This product is ideal for asset managers, data platforms, analysts, and institutions requiring localized, auditable benchmarks for valuation and structuring.
To learn more about the index series, subscription terms, or partnership opportunities, please contact us at our email: [email protected], our website: www.ix-index.com
*EOD refers to End-of-Day. See Appendix 2 for EOD times
Appendix 1
The 5 Major Benchmark Indexes List
| Index Full Name
| IX Asia Indexes Official Index Code
| Bloomberg Code
| Bloomberg Code (delayed)
| Nasdaq Code
| ixCrypto Index
| IXCI
| IXCI
| IXCI2
| .IXCI
| ixBitcoin Index
| IXBI
| IXCBI
| IXCBI2
| .IXBI
| ixEthereum Index
| IXEI
| IXCEI
| IXCEI2
| .IXEI
| ixBitcoin Spot Price Index
| IXBTC
| IXBTC
| IXBTC2
| --
| ixEthereum Spot Price Index
| IXETH
| IXETH
| IXETH2
| --
Appendix 2
IX Asia ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index Datasheet Update Local Time Schedule
| Currency
| Currency Code
| Timezone Code
| Market Closing EOD Time (Local Timezone)*
| Fixing Time using EOD prices (Local Timezone)**
| Fixing Time using EOD prices (HKT)
| Hong Kong Dollars
| HKD
| HKT
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 16:15
| Japanese Yen
| JPY
| JST
| 15:00
| 15:15
| 14:15
| Korean Won
| KRW
| KST
| 15:30
| 15:45
| 14:45
| Taiwan Dollar
| TWD
| TST
| 13:30
| 13:45
| 13:45
| Vietnamese Dong
| VND
| ICT
| 15:00
| 15:15
| 16:15
| Indian Rupees
| INR
| IST
| 15:30
| 15:45
| 18:15
| Indonesian Rupiah
| IDR
| WIB
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 17:15
| Australian Dollar
| AUD
| AUST
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 14:15
| UAE Dirham
| AED
| GST
| 15:00
| 15:15
| 19:15
| Thai Bhat
| THB
| ICT
| 16:30
| 16:45
| 17:45
| Singapore Dollar
| SGD
| SGT
| 17:00
| 17:15
| 17:15
| Euro
| EUR
| CEST
| 17:30
| 17:45
| 23:45
| Great Britain Pound
| GBP
| GMT
| 16:30
| 16:45
| 00:45
| United States Dollar
| USD
| ET
| 16:00
| 16:15
| 04:15
* Market Closing Time refers to the time when the local financial exchange market closes at the end of day trading.
** Fixing Time using EOD prices refers to the time when the crypto fixing EOD index values are calculated and the datapack is updated approximately.
For reference, 15:15 for JPY means that the ixCrypto fixing index values for 5 selected indexes in JPY are calculated based on 15:00 JST EOD prices and then made available into the datapack at 15:15 JST.
About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee
IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.
IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes has also been named among the 2024 China Brand Innovation Top 100 (Financial Innovation Category) at the Asian Brand Economic Summit (ABEC Beijing 2025). IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.
Website: https://ix-index.com/
Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html
About IX Crypto Indexes
The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI