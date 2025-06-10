Cultural performance by the Grand Canal in Wuxi

WUXI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025 - At the opening ceremony of the 2025 Jiangsu Week of Grand Canal Culture on June 10, Wuxi, a city located in the heart of E China's Jiangsu Province, takes center stage as a "City of Music". The city's rich musical heritage was highlighted through captivating performances, including traditional Xiju Opera, which enthralled the international audience and provided a window into Wuxi's vibrant cultural scene.Wuxi, a city intertwined with the historical Grand Canal, boasts rich musical legacy. As the birthplace of the renowned "The Moon Reflected on the Erquan Spring," composed by the Chinese folk musician A Bing, Wuxi has been enchanting the world with its melodies since the 1950s. This piece is just one shining example of the city's musical treasures. From Ji Zha, one of China's earliest music critics (544 BC), to Liu Tianhua, the master who introduced the erhu to university classrooms in 1922, Wuxi's musicians have shaped nearly every facet of Chinese musicToday, Wuxi continues to nurture its musical legacy. Over 70 schools offer folk music classes, and the city has a thriving music industry. The city is also a leader in the production of accordions, harmonicas, and harps. The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra and the Wuxi Traditional Orchestra serve as ambassadors of the city's musical excellence, performing globally and bridging cultures through symphonic and traditional music.Wuxi's dedication to music extends to all aspects of life. From special education schools to public transportation, music is a constant companion. The city's music festivals, such as the Golden Cup Accordion Art Festival and the Asia Pacific Harmonica Art Week, attract musicians from around the world, creating a harmonious blend of global melodies.Wuxi cordially invites you to immerse yourself in its musical soul. Whether you are captivated by the timeless elegance of Kunqu Opera, the soul-stirring notes of the erhu, or the contemporary rhythms of a symphony orchestra, Wuxi offers a symphony of experiences. This is a city where every corner resonates with music, and every heart beats to its rhythm. Come, listen to Wuxi, and let its melodies enchant you.Hashtag: #Wuxi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.