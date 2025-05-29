NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - 1win, the official Giveaway Partner of the 71 and 72 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), turned spectacular octagon fights into an unforgettable experience for a fan from India. The winner of the 1winSport raffle went back home with the keys to a brand-new McLaren.As a partner of one of the most high-profile championships and a brand that caters to its audiences, 1win chose to raffle off a luxury supercar among BKFC guests. It was a gesture of deep respect for the sport’s fanbase, many of whom had arrived from Asia and the Middle East to see the show. The shining McLaren from 1win stood proudly at the BKFC venue, setting an exquisite tone for the night.Participation in the McLaren raffle by 1win was simple. To qualify for the giveaway, BKFC guests only had to scan a QR code and fill out a form, complying with the terms and conditions. The draw was streamed live on the 1winSport YouTube channel, attracting nearly 500 entries. The eventual winner , a man originally from India, could hardly believe his luck as he had come to enjoy the fights:His reactions reflect the very spirit of the campaign—more than a giveaway but a moment of real impact, made possible by 1win’s thoughtful approach to connecting with fans.After the fights, the celebrations continued with a bonus surprise for its loyal followers: 1win gave away a T-shirt signed exclusively by MMA legend Conor McGregor.1win’s presence at BKFC 71 and 72 reflects a deep and growing bond with the world of combat sports. In line with this commitment, 1win recently welcomed Canelo Álvarez, the undisputed super middleweight world champion, as its Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership reflects 1win’s respect for discipline, resilience, and excellence—values shared by martial arts communities across the globe.Hashtag: #1win #Boxing #CombatSport #MartialArts

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 1win

Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers multiple services adapted to regional audiences. 2024-2025, 1win partnered with cricket legend David Warner, actor Johnny Sins, and Mexican professional boxer Canelo Álvarez as brand ambassadors.

