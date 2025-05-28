Major crypto coins' performance in 2025 Source: Octa Broker

Venture capital (VC) funding, though up from Q4 2024, remains 50–60% below 2021–22 levels.



Liquidity conditions are tightening, particularly for smaller projects.



Macro headwinds—including rising global tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainty—have paralysed risk appetite.



the total market cap, excluding BTC



fluctuations in VC funding



headlines impacting regulatory frameworks in the U.S., EU, and Southeast Asia



any news related to the ongoing trade disputes and the possibility of trade negotiations.



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2025 - According to Coinbase's April 2025 Monthly Outlook, the total crypto market capitalisation (excluding Bitcoin) has fallen by 41% from $1.6 trillion in December 2024 to $950 billion in early April 2025. This was the sharpest decline in over two years , pulling valuations below levels seen throughout most of the 2021–2022 cycle. However, the sell-off was far from uniform. While Bitcoin has shed less than 20% at the beginning of April, altcoins have experienced a 41% wipeout, underscoring a distinct capital flight towards more established digital assets.Most recently, Bitcoin has managed to recover and even set a new all-time high, surpassing the critical $110,000 mark on 21 May. At the same time, other crypto majors—notably, Ethereum and XRP—continue to trade substantially below their recent peaks (see the chart below). As capital retreated from riskier altcoins, investor sentiment has soured, prompting Coinbase to warn of an emerging 'crypto winter' scenario. Global broker Octa, active in digital asset transactions, sees this as a decisive phase of risk reallocation, with traders seeking clarity before any meaningful return to risk.More speculative corners of the market, such as tokens used for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), memecoins and coins used for Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, have been hardest hit. Their underperformance highlights growing investor caution.Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa broker, explains:Indeed, broader financial markets have become increasingly concerned about the deteriorating U.S. twin deficits (fiscal and trade), both of which are on an unsustainable trajectory. The yields on the U.S. 20-year government bonds rose above 5.15% on 22 May, almost a two-year high, while the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below the critical 100 mark, reflecting eroding confidence in the USD's safe-haven status. Furthermore, ratings agency Moody's downgraded the U.S. sovereign rating, one notch down from 'Aaa' to 'Aa1' due to concerns about the nation's growing debt. Concurrently, most cryptocurrencies continue to act as high-beta proxies for global sentiment, and in today's global macroeconomic environment, that sensitivity is proving to be a significant headwind. Tariff disputes between the U.S. and China, macroeconomic uncertainty, and declining equity market performance are all contributing to a reduction in overall risk appetite, thereby negatively impacting most cryptocurrencies. However, Bitcoin appears to be a major exception in this regard.Kar Yong Ang explains: 'Still, the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and potential failure of the U.S. to resolve its trade tensions with China and the European Union (EU) could act as an immediate catalyst, potentially triggering a renewed bearish phase for Bitcoin. Just recently, U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 50% tariffs on the EU triggered a classical risk-off move—a sell-off in BTCUSD and a rally in XAUUSD.Tactical patience will be essential this summer. Rushing in to buy Bitcoin now may be unwise, but carefully buying the dips is more reasonable. Key levels to watch are 105,000, 98,000, 94,000, 89,000, and 84,000.___Hashtag: #Octa

