KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2025 - As global crypto markets show increased volatility, traders rethink their risk exposure. One vivid option is contracts for difference (CFDs). Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa broker, shares three reasons crypto traders should adopt CFDs and migrate from traditional exchanges.This year began with a harsh reminder that even the biggest crypto platforms remain vulnerable. In February, the global exchange Bybit was hit by a cyberattack that drained roughly $1.5 billion worth of Ethereum, one of the largest crypto thefts ever recorded. Just a few months later, Coinbase disclosed a serious breach affecting customer data, with expected costs nearing $400 million.These aren't isolated cases. According to Chainalysis, crypto hacks surged by over 60% in Q1 2025 alone, with nearly $2.3 billion in total value lost to protocol exploits, phishing scams and key mismanagement. Against this backdrop, crypto contracts for difference, or CFDs, are being increasingly seen as a safer, more flexible way to access digital assets.A CFD is a financial instrument that enables speculation on the price movement of an asset without owning it outright. When trading crypto via CFDs, there is no need to buy the coin itself. Instead, traders enter a contract to benefit from the price difference between entry and exit.Unlike on-chain trades or exchange-based holdings, CFD traders do not need to worry about hot wallet attacks, faulty smart contracts, or failed withdrawals. Trades are protected by the broker's infrastructure, subject to financial regulations and operational transparency. Besides this, they are executed with full visibility on spreads, fees, and leverage, which contrasts the often opaque practices of smaller crypto exchanges. The absence of wallet management also reduces the risk of human error, such as misplacing private keys or falling victim to phishing attacks.Another compelling reason why crypto traders are moving to CFDs is diversification.Where crypto exchanges limit access to tokens and stablecoins, CFD platforms provide exposure to a broad spectrum of assets, including:For example, Octa, a global broker with a track record since 2011, offers crypto CFDs on more than 30 popular digital assets. This cross-asset access helps build more balanced portfolios and allows traders to hedge their crypto positions with traditional markets, all from one account.CFDs are leveraged instruments. This means that with a relatively small deposit (known as margin), traders can open larger positions — something not feasible on most spot exchanges where one must buy the full asset upfront. For retail investors in Southeast Asia who want to participate actively in global markets, this lowers the barrier to entering the crypto market significantly. Octa broker, for instance, provides flexible leverage and low spreads on crypto CFD pairs, offering 24/7 access with no need for an e-wallet or blockchain knowledge.What was once seen as a tool for forex traders has rapidly become mainstream among crypto investors, especially those looking for better security, multi-asset diversification, competitive costs, less operational risk, and 24/7 access to crypto markets, without being 'on-chain'.The shift is not ideological; it's rational. In a year defined by security lapses and operational uncertainty across global crypto exchanges, CFDs are emerging as the more professional, institution-grade route for digital asset exposure.___Hashtag: #Octa

Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities.



In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

