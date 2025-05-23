Event : IFEX Connect 2025

: IFEX Connect 2025 Dates: May 22–24, 2025

May 22–24, 2025 Location: Booths L16–17, Hall D, World Trade Center Metro Manila, Philippines

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2025 - The Marketing Organization for Farmers (Or Tor Kor), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, is set to spotlight Thailand's high-value agricultural products at, taking place fromat. This international showcase is held under the banner of theinitiative.The Thailand Intertrade project aims to expand international market opportunities for premium Thai agricultural goods through the strategic use ofand themodel. These efforts align with national policies focused on sustainable economic development and adding value to local agricultural products.Director of the Marketing Organization for Farmers, remarked:"Or Tor Kor is committed to propelling Thai tropical agricultural products—renowned for their uniqueness and quality—into global markets. IFEX Connect 2025 will serve as a strategic roadshow platform to enhance global recognition of Thai agricultural excellence, while ensuring long-term, stable income for Thai farmers."The event will feature a comprehensiveincluding both fresh produce and processed goods. Highlighted items include jasmine rice, sticky rice, brown rice, white rice, crispy coconut, freeze-dried durian and mangosteen, soft-dried pineapple, guava, jackfruit, mango, and roselle. All products are sourced from qualified farmer groups and producers that meet international standards in quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.In addition to the product showcase, IFEX Connect 2025 will hostdelivering a full cultural experience. These elements aim to reinforce the image of Thai agricultural products as "Contemporary Cultural Products" that resonate with modern global consumers.The Philippines was chosen as the launch market for this initiative due to its strong and growing demand for Thai agricultural products and its strategic location as a gateway to the ASEAN region.A large turnout of international importers, buyers, and consumers is expected, creating new commercial opportunities for Thai producers and supporting sustainable growth in Thailand's agricultural economy.Hashtag: #OrTorKor

