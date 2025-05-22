Octa broker's charity focus

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 - A global broker deeply involved in implementing social initiatives worldwide, Octa, recently received an award for one of its CSR (corporate social responsibility) projects. Given by Global Banking and Finance Review, the 'Best CSR program by CFD broker Asia 2025' award reflects Octa's commitment to bringing long-lasting change to local communities.Throughout its 14-year track record in the financial industry, Octa broker has consistently carried out targeted charity initiatives. As the primary focus of its humanitarian efforts, the company aims to facilitate better education opportunities for a wide range of beneficiaries and provide emergency relief to victims of natural disasters.The educational component of Octa's charity agenda is built around creating new points of growth in those areas where it matters most. For example, last year, the broker's initiatives included improving school infrastructure in Indonesia and contributing to children's literacy development in Nigeria.The 'Best CSR program by CFD broker Asia 2025' award was handed to Octa based on the STATUS 200 coding bootcamp that took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Organised in cooperation with Ideas International , this charity project was held on-site between April and November 2024. The STATUS 200 bootcamp aimed to create new career opportunities for dedicated Malaysian students passionate about programming.The bootcamp's program consisted of three stages, each filled with intense learning and challenging assignments. All participants started with no coding background, and by the end of the bootcamp, those who accomplished Stages 2 and 3 acquired a skill level that corresponds to a junior web developer position.Octa's partner in this initiative, Ideas International, is a Malaysian academy focusing on providing high-quality, affordable education for youths with diverse backgrounds. A great example of socially beneficial cooperation, Octa broker and Ideas International have been working together for several years, carrying out charity projects to lay the basis for a better future for Malaysia through facilitating new education opportunities. According to Octa, the broker looks forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and generating more exciting joint projects.Octa is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects supporting local communities. By carrying out our charity projects, Octa works towards ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.___Hashtag: #Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

