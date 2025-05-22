The educational component of Octa's charity agenda is built around creating new points of growth in those areas where it matters most. For example, last year, the broker's initiatives included improving school infrastructure in Indonesia and contributing to children's literacy development in Nigeria.
Organised in cooperation with Ideas International, this charity project was held on-site between April and November 2024. The STATUS 200 bootcamp aimed to create new career opportunities for dedicated Malaysian students passionate about programming.
The bootcamp's program consisted of three stages, each filled with intense learning and challenging assignments. All participants started with no coding background, and by the end of the bootcamp, those who accomplished Stages 2 and 3 acquired a skill level that corresponds to a junior web developer position.
Octa's partner in this initiative, Ideas International, is a Malaysian academy focusing on providing high-quality, affordable education for youths with diverse backgrounds. A great example of socially beneficial cooperation, Octa broker and Ideas International have been working together for several years, carrying out charity projects to lay the basis for a better future for Malaysia through facilitating new education opportunities. According to Octa, the broker looks forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and generating more exciting joint projects.
___
Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material.
Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.
Hashtag: #Octa
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Octa
Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.
The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities.
In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.