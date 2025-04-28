Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Make-A-Wish® Hong Kong team up to grant child’s wish

Yee Sun became part of “Mickey and the Wondrous Book” show

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - To celebrate World Wish Day on April 29, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) recently joined with Make-A-Wish® Hong Kong to grant a magical wish for Yee Sun, a brave 7-year-old girl who was diagnosed with biliary atresia at just two months old and a rare type of lymphoma at four years old. She underwent four times of organ and bone marrow transplant, and a series of chemotherapy before she recovered.Nearly 1,000 guests witnessed her wish come true as she became part of "Mickey and the Wondrous Book"."Who will open the book next? Who has the heart of a storybook hero? Could it be you?" Every time Mickey Mouse asked these questions at the end of "Mickey and the Wondrous Book," Yee Sun eagerly raised her hand, hoping to be the one Mickey invited on stage.In battling her critical illness, Yee Sun found strength and inspiration in the show's magical storytelling. Her one true wish was to become part of the performance, to stand alongside Mickey and step into the story herself – bringing her wish to life in the most enchanting way.To make her wish come true, HKDL's Entertainment team meticulously crafted a special pre-show moment for her and an appearance in the show. Dressed in a specially designed costume created by the resort's Costuming team and treated to a magical makeover and hairstyling in Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Yee Sun was immersed into the show through her experience as a stage performer.After the show, a bonus surprise moment took place– a greeting by her favorite Disney friend, Queen Elsa, who offered her warm words and praise.Ahead of this wish coming to life, Yee Sun dedicated herself to practicing choreography and script every day for a month, even adding personal touches to the script to create a truly engaging performance. "I was nervous and excited at the same time, facing such a large audience," said Yee Sun. "I'm so happy my wish came true!"Yee Sun's parents added, "Hong Kong Disneyland is a truly magical place. It's like stepping into a fairytale. I'm overjoyed that Yee Sun's wish was granted here. This performance will be an unforgettable memory for her and a wonderful boost to her confidence."Adding to the heartwarming occasion, one wish child from Singapore and three from Taiwan, whose wishes were to visit HKDL, also joined this heartwarming moment and witnessed Yee Sun's wish come true."This year is especially meaningful as HKDL celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of creating happiness and magical moments. Over the years, we have walked alongside Make-A-Wish, granting wishes to children, delivering hope, happiness and joy," said Michael Moriarty, managing director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort."Hong Kong Disneyland is proud to have granted more than 340 wishes since 2008, reaffirming our commitment to supporting wish children and their families.""Children are full of imagination, which makes their dreams boundless and unique, regardless of their health condition. Yee Sun's special wish reminds our wish children that everyone is the hero of their own story as they showcase extraordinary courage, resilience and strength in the face of critical illnesses," said Ernest Leung, Board Director of Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.After this special event, more than 45 representatives from Make-A-Wish Hong Kong and 12 other Make-A-Wish Affiliates across Asia and the Middle East also came together at HKDL for their first-ever offsite roundtable conference in eight years, in which resort representatives shared the resort's experiences and insights into granting wishes for wish children.For 45 years, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes and create happiness and joy for children and families when it's needed most, in ways that only Disney can. Disney is proud to be the world's largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish®.A Disney wish is granted every hour of every day, on average – and it is an honor that wish children choose Disney for their most heartfelt wish. The resort will continue to work with Make-A-Wish Hong Kong and Make-A-Wish International to create magical and memorable moments for children with critical illnesses and their families.Hashtag: #HKDL #HongKongDisneyland

About Make-A-Wish Hong Kong

Make-A-Wish Hong Kong was registered in Hong Kong as a charity (registration number: 91/5366) in 1998 and became a member of Make-A-Wish Foundation International. Our mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses aged between 3 and 17, in Hong Kong and Macau, to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. A wish creates an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness. Serving as a supplement to medical treatment and complement one another as acknowledged by healthcare professionals, we believe that a Wish Journey will bring a transformative impact not just to the child concerned, but also to the child's family as they tackle some of their most difficult trials in life. To date, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong has transformed over 2,400 children's lives. We are dedicated to making every eligible child's wish come true.



About Make-A-Wish International

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 615,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries and territories worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Wish experiences can restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and improve physical, psychological and emotional well-being. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish brings the power of a wish-come-true to children and their families when they need it most. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.



