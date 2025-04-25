HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 - In an atmosphere charged anticipation and entrepreneurial urgency, GE Jun, Chairman and CEO of TOJOY Smart Enterprise Services, delivered a landmark speech at the Chengdu Financial City Performing Center as a guide to reshape the trajectory of China's private sector.Over 2,000 business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts gathered to hear GE Jun's Grain Rain 2025 address—a speech considered by attendees as "a wake-up call" and "a compass for business growth in turbulent times."In a bold and candid tone, GE Jun didn't mince words: "Many traditional enterprises are being phased out, not from failure, but from working harder and getting less." He described a vicious cycle plaguing businesses across China—a trap of internal competition and shrinking returns.Drawing on his frontline insights from Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, China and dialogues with global economists, GE Jun unveiled a five-point survival playbook for private enterprises:The theme, "With Belief, The Road Opens Up," wasn't just poetic—it was a call to action. In a time when headlines echo uncertainty and downturn, GE Jun offered what few dare to speak of: hope rooted in strategy."Belief is not blind optimism," he said, "It's seeing the light in the distance and walking toward it when others are frozen in fear."With executive stints at Intel, Apple, and Nvidia, GE Jun brings an uncommon global lens to Chinese entrepreneurship. Since joining TOJOY as CEO in 2019, his mission has been clear: build bridges between China's business circles and the world stage.Today, with over 56 million private enterprises driving China's economy, the stakes have never been higher. "Instead of working harder," he said, "we need smarter directions, global visions, and shared platforms."Now in its second year, the Grain Rain Speech has evolved into an intellectual IP and action platform for China's business elite. Last year's theme, "Leap Ahead Again," sparked debates on intergenerational business succession. This year, GE Jun shifted the focus to the importance of transformation within China's business sector.Entrepreneurs from across the nation flooded the event with questions, ideas, and commitments to change. One CEO from Jiangsu summed it up: "It's no longer about where to cut costs. It's about who dares to grow again."GE Jun concluded with a powerful vision:"Let the Grain Rain Speech stand as the bridge—where China's private sector steps confidently onto the world stage. Not just to survive, but to co-create the next era of global enterprise."This isn't just another CEO keynote. It's a mirror held up to China's economic reality—and a map for how to escape the fog. As China's private sector gears up for a new cycle of transformation, the Grain Rain Speech might just become its rallying cry.Hashtag: #TOJOY #GEJun

