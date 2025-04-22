KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - Octa has won the ‘Best Trading Conditions 2025––Malaysia’ award from, a prominent Southeast Asian magazine focused on financial, investment, and business trends. The award is testimony to Octa's dedication to delivering quality service and clear trading conditions in one of its most vibrant markets.The WBS Awards annually examine regional and worldwide financial services providers, evaluating their dealing conditions, customer satisfaction, and platform availability. Editors select winners based on impartial regional analysis.This latest award affirms Octa’s strong reputation in Malaysia, which continues to grow rapidly in financial participation and digital trading adoption. Local traders increasingly prioritise transparency, user experience, and responsive support—all key areas where Octa has focused its efforts in recent years.Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa, commented:He adds:Octa regularly reaps industry recognition in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform has been previously honoured for transparency, security, and client reliability, further cementing its reputation as a consistent performer in a highly competitive landscape.With more than 42 million trading accounts opened globally and clients in over 180 countries, Octa continues to build on its mission of making trading more accessible, informed, and efficient. This latest honour fromis another step in reinforcing its position as a trusted financial service provider in Southeast Asia.___Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

