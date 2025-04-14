SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Neswire - 14 April 2025 - FBS , a leading global broker, proudly celebrates a significant milestone. The company has been named theby World Business Outlook , reaffirming its leadership and trusted presence across the Asian financial landscape.This esteemed accolade reflects FBS’s consistent dedication to empowering traders with cutting-edge solutions, innovative trading platforms, and a strong focus on client success. With over 16 years in the market and a presence in more than 150 countries, FBS continues to build a reputation for excellence — especially in Asia, where trading communities are thriving and demanding top-tier services.All you need for an efficient trading lifestyle is the promise FBS brings to every client. With exceptional trading conditions like leverage up to 1:3000, commissions from zero, spreads from 0.7 pips, and lightning-fast order execution from 0.01 seconds, the broker delivers a truly competitive edge. Deposits start from just $5, making the markets more accessible to all traders than ever.In addition to the prestigious recognition, FBS was also honored with thetitle, highlighting the company’s strong customer-centric approach. From 24/7 multilingual support to localized services and educational resources, FBS ensures every trader receives the guidance and tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic market.FBS extends its gratitude to World Business Outlook and its global trading community. The company sees this achievement not as a final goal but as a driving force to keep delivering excellence in every interaction.Hashtag: #FBS #trading #forex #Asia #Broker

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

