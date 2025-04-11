Hedera

ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")

Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

Variable/18 in Q1 2025

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 24x7



(On Bloomberg, Reuters and major information vendors)

Website

https://ix-index.com/



Appendix 2



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index



Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-volume *

Cut-off

Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$ 1,853,706,299,098

$ 44,335,293,590

82334.52

59.07%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$ 324,029,915,475

$ 23,391,114,110

1806.22

69.39%

23.56%

3

XRP

$ 147,586,504,307

$ 7,512,441,885

2.14

74.09%

13.44%

4

Solana

$ 88,521,847,638

$ 5,227,247,283

124.64

76.91%

6.90%

5

Dogecoin

$ 39,041,680,047

$ 2,512,936,991

0.17

78.16%

2.67%

6

Cardano

$ 29,530,840,898

$ 1,400,106,794

0.66

79.10%

2.52%

7

TRON

$ 21,041,656,451

$ 756,877,826

0.23

79.77%

2.38%

8

Chainlink

$ 11,988,550,347

$ 677,353,909

13.39

80.15%

0.95%

9

Avalanche

$ 11,437,915,217

$ 449,968,255

18.86

80.52%

0.85%

10

Stellar

$ 10,666,634,081

$ 502,743,927

0.27

80.86%

0.89%

11

Sui

$ 10,563,860,585

$ 1,259,649,871

2.35

81.19%

0.81%

12

Toncoin

$ 10,373,541,695

$ 206,364,392

3.90

81.52%

1.05%

13

Hedera

$ 9,897,358,921

$ 538,624,996

0.17

81.84%

0.77%

14

Shiba Inu

$ 9,851,176,835

$ 382,240,482

0.00

82.15%

0.79%

15

Polkadot

$ 8,309,611,370

$ 273,561,329

4.04

82.42%

0.68%

16

Litecoin

$ 8,265,200,782

$ 965,042,550

86.00

82.68%

0.70%

17

Bitcoin Cash

$ 7,375,185,883

$ 342,182,940

298.85

82.92%

0.64%

18

Uniswap

$ 5,914,239,713

$ 251,139,351

5.87

83.10%

0.40%

As of 31 March,2025



* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap



Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website



Appendix 3



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes





Index Constituents

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

ixCrypto 10 EW Index

ixCrypto 10 SR Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

SR Index

1

Bitcoin

20.00%

50.97%

10.00%

41.48%

-

-

2

Ethereum

20.00%

18.62%

10.00%

15.15%

10.00%

24.71%

3

XRP

20.00%

14.06%

10.00%

11.44%

10.00%

18.66%

4

Solana

20.00%

10.08%

10.00%

8.20%

10.00%

13.37%

5

Dogecoin

20.00%

6.27%

10.00%

5.10%

10.00%

8.32%

6

Cardano

-

-

10.00%

4.95%

10.00%

8.08%

7

TRON

-

-

10.00%

4.81%

10.00%

7.85%

8

Chainlink

-

-

10.00%

3.04%

10.00%

4.96%

9

Avalanche

-

-

10.00%

2.88%

10.00%

4.68%

10

Stellar

-

-

10.00%

2.95%

10.00%

4.80%

11

Sui

-

-

-

-

10.00%

4.57%



Appendix 4



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index

and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index





90-day-average Crypto Market Cap

90-day-average Crypto Volume

Index Level

Cumulative Market Cap Coverage

Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50

Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional

IXBI

$ 1,853,706,299,098

$ 44,335,293,590

19871.37

59.07%

50.00%

88.23%

IXEI

$ 324,029,915,475

$ 23,391,114,110

15484.61

69.39%

50.00%

11.77%



Appendix 5



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes





Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-

volume

Cut-off

Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage

before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap

1

Tether USDT

$ 140,886,211,125

$96,063,792,876

$1.00

4.49%

40.00%

2

USDC

$ 54,040,686,289

$9,493,000,348

$1.00

6.21%

40.00%

3

Ethena USDe

$ 5,731,179,447

$102,739,821

$1.00

6.39%

9.89%

4

Dai

$ 5,365,464,578

$ 1,731,621,623

$1.00

6.56%

10.11%

As of 31 March 2025



Appendix 6



ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination



Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.



The vendor tickers are shown below:



Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

Reuters Ticker



Real-time

Delayed



ixCrypto Index

IXCI

IXCI2

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

IXCBI2

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

IXCEI2

.IXEI1



For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage



For data licensing and product, please contact us at



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 1quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series. The constituent changes will be effective on 18April 2025 (Friday) ("the effective date"). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:The number of constituents will decrease to 18 constituents with 1 addition and 2 deletions.After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 83.10%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 74.47%* (excluding stable coin which has 6.65% of the total crypto universe). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 18 April 2025 (Friday).Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.89tn to USD3.14tn (+8.65%), and a decrease in the daily volume from USD152.20bn to USD122.17bn (-19.73%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has decreased by 11.13% since the last review.No additionNo deletionAs of 31March 2025, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IX Bitcoin Index (IXBI) and IX Ethereum Index (IXEI) in ixCrypto BTC/ETH 5050 Index ("IX5050") was 56.20%/43.80% respectively, a change from 43.69%/56.31% from 31December 2024. The weight of IXBI & IXEI within IX5050 will be adjusted back to approximately 50%/50% respectively (estimated using 31st March 2025 prices), at the effective date.As of 31March 2025, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IXBI and IXEI in ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ("IXPI") was 56.20%/43.80% respectively.The new weight of IXBI and IXEI within the IXPI will be adjusted back to approximately 88.23/11.77% (estimated using 31st March 2025 prices) to restore their relative weight in the cryptocurrencies market at the effective date.The number of constituents will decrease to 4 with no addition and 1 deletion. Stablecoin comprises 6.65% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.64% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.No additionThe number of constituents will remain unchanged at 23 with no addition and no deletion.No additionNo deletionAs a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:The selected 8 exchanges will be taken to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX Aaia indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checking, founders' background checking, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pairs coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checking and stability etc for an exchange.For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected] More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.



Website: https://ix-index.com/



Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.htm



About IX Crypto Indexes