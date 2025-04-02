Announcement of Corporate Rebranding: IAT (Singapore) Technology Pte. Ltd. Transitions to IAS Global Pte. Ltd.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - IAT (Singapore) Technology Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Company has officially been renamed IAS Global Pte. Ltd., effective April 2,2025. This rebranding aligns the Company's Singapore entity with the global unified brand IAS ANALYSIS (referred to as IAS), under the parent company IAS Global Co., Ltd., marking a significant step toward cohesive global operations and brand synergy.As part of IAS Global Co., Ltd., the Company now operates under the globally recognized brand name IAS ANALYSIS (IAS), which reflects core expertise in providing personalized and intelligent spectral analysis technology terminal products and services through technological and product innovation. The IAS brand represents precision, agility, and a forward-thinking approach, unifying all subsidiaries under a single identity to strengthen international presence and client-centric business philosophy.IAS Global Pte. Ltd. will adopt the global IAS ANALYSIS logo, harmonized across all regions to signify the Company's alignment with the group's strategic vision and technological excellence. The refreshed logo embodies innovation, connectivity, and commitment to a borderless future.While the Company's name and visual identity evolve, the foundational values, leadership, and dedication to client success remain unchanged. Clients and partners will continue to receive the same high-quality services, now amplified by IAS ANALYSIS's global network, advanced spectral analytics capabilities, and collaborative resources.Following the brand refresh and upgrade, both the old and new logos will coexist in the international market during the transition period. Both old and new packaging are authentic and certified products of the company.The Company is excited to embark on this new chapter as IAS Global Pte. Ltd., and extend gratitude to clients, partners, and employees for the steadfast support. Together, the Company will continue to uphold its mission of 'Illuminating Intelligence' collaborating with global partners to jointly build a new intelligent analysis ecosystem and promote the sustainable development of society through spectral analysis technology.For inquiries, contact [ [email protected] ] or visit [ www.ias-glb.com ].+65-91995851Hashtag: #IASGlobal #IASANALYSIS

