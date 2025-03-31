40% believe their employer ‘copies’ competitors in order to keep workplace relevant

The Biggest Workplace Trends in 2025

AI in recruitment

Human-centric leadership

Treat your candidates like customers

Rethinking remote working

Window working

Career lattice vs ladder

Un-retiring

Preparing your people for the jobs of tomorrow

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2025– Taiwan's talent shortage continues to escalate, with the National Development Council forecasting a 480,000 workforce gap by 2030. However, businesses are already experiencing the pressure. The latest survey from Robert Walters, the world's most trusted talent solutions firm, reveals that 52% of companies in Taiwan plan to expand hiring in 2025while 71% of employers report difficulties in filling critical positions, with nearly half (49%) struggling to recruit mid-to-senior level professionals.In an increasingly competitive hiring market, businesses are transforming their recruitment and retention strategies. Robert Walters' research reveals that 40% stated that 'what other companies do' is the leading factor driving change in their workplace – followed by the company's financial position, the wider economy, and lastly 'what professionals want.' In Taiwan, 51% of employers identify intense competition among companies as a significant hurdle to talent acquisition and retention.John Winter, Country Manager of Robert Walters Taiwan, emphasises: " The competition for top talent is intensifying. The most forward-thinking companies are prioritising adaptability, digital transformation, and a people-centric approach to stay ahead. As external competition increasingly drives workplace change, the key to success lies in agility, innovation, and cultivating a culture where top talent can thrive. Those who embrace this evolution will set themselves apart in the shifting landscape."To help organisations navigate this rapidly evolving landscape, Robert Walters has launched the latest Talent Trends 2025 Report , which explores key global workforce trends and strategic insights for talent attraction and retention.The Robert Walters 2025 Salary Survey finds that professionals in Taiwan prioritise three key factors when considering job opportunities, "Bonus scheme" (95%), "Flexi/remote working" (75%), "Extended holiday/sabbatical/holiday entitlement" (73%). This reflects a growing demand for work-life balance and flexibility among job seekers.However, the "return-to-office" movement driven by businesses in 2024 has clashed with employee expectations. According to the Robert Walters Talent Trends 2025 Report , organisations that prioritise a people-first leadership approach—centered on inclusivity, empathy, and employee well-being—are more successful in attracting and retaining top talent. Companies that foster flexibility, psychological safety, and a well-being-focused workplace gain a competitive edge in employee engagement and retention. As a result, innovative hybrid work models, such as the "four-day workweek" and "window working" continue to gain traction.As a rising flexible work model, "window working" allows employees to structure their work schedules around peak productivity hours rather than adhering to traditional fixed hours. This enhances efficiency and job satisfaction while enabling employees to balance professional and personal commitments. By adopting this model, companies can enhance job satisfaction and productivity while maintaining team collaboration and business continuity. John Winter, Country Manager of Robert Walters Taiwan, shares: "Empathy-driven leadership and workplace flexibility will be key to organisational success in 2025, helping businesses enhance employee satisfaction and productivity."The latest Robert Walters research reveals that 94% of employees are more likely to stay with companies that invest in career development. This underscores the importance of learning & development (L&D) programmes in talent retention strategies.Furthermore, traditional career progression models are evolving. Instead of the rigid career ladder, professionals now favour a career lattice model, where lateral moves, cross-functional experience, and skills-based growth take precedence over hierarchical promotions. With 39% of workplace skills expected to change by 2030, companies must proactively upskill employees in both technical and soft skills to remain competitive.In Taiwan, 92% of companies have already implemented diverse strategies, such as enhancing L&D programmes and easing hiring requirements, to address talent shortages and meet organisational needs for skilled professionals.As AI adoption accelerates, over 40% of businesses in Taiwan are already leveraging AI tools like ChatGPT to enhance productivity. However, the current use of AI in recruitment remains in its early stages.In the future, AI will transform every aspect of the hiring process, from job ad creation, candidate sourcing and screening, to final hiring decisions. By integrating AI-driven recruitment strategies, businesses will significantly reduce hiring timelines, cut costs, and enhance hiring efficiency.However, the Robert Walters Talent Trends 2025 Report highlights that AI in recruitment still has limitations. Companies must balance automation with fairness, ethical hiring practices, and human decision-making, as AI cannot fully replace human judgment. Organisations should find the right equilibrium between AI-powered efficiency and human intuition.Robert Walters Talent Trends 2025 Report have gathered insights and views from experts within the recruitment industry to help businesses navigate a rapidly evolving hiring market and develop effective strategies for attracting and retaining talent. Download the full report here: https://reurl.cc/04Y0Ob Hashtag: #RobertWalters

