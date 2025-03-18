HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2025 - Now in its fifth year, Tai Kwun'spresents a new lineup of vibrant interdisciplinary collaborations exploring not just the far edges of various art forms but also the cracks that fall in-between. With works from previous seasons commissioned especially for Tai Kwun's distinctive venues and outdoor spaces having now advanced well beyond Hong Kong onto the international stage,once again returns to provide a new stage for performing arts for both local and international creators to contemplate subjects that are deeply personal yet universally significant.This year's eclectic offerings, a mix of returning guests and artists new to Tai Kwun, opens with, a synthesis of sound, moving images, installation and performance art by multimedia artist GayBird contrasting the historic durability of an architectural exterior with the resilient potential of its human inhabitants. An unlikely pairing of rap and contemporary dance sparks a pioneering performance style in, where the physical vocabulary of dancer SHIMAJI Yasutake confronts and converses with the improvisatory verbal contortions of rapper TAMAKI ROY in their first Asian appearance outside Japan. Three young choreographers from Hong Kong and Guangzhou (Keung Hoi-ling, Paula Wong and Fu Binjing) showcase their innermost thoughts through their distinctive grasp of personal and public space in the triple-billwhile the artists of Vividly explore the centuries-old connection and intertwined destinies of Hong Kong and Macau in, the final instalment of an immersive theatrical trilogy that first took root at Tai Kwun in 2021."Since our opening in 2018, Tai Kwun has not merely championed artists in interesting projects, but continues to nurture those artistic talents over time," says. "Vividly's immersivebrings to a close a collaboration we started back in 2021, when the company first explored Tai Kwun's unique history and environment through the geological layers of granite underlying Victoria Prison. Their final chapter's shift from rock to water, befitting the journey of Hong Kong and Macau from two fishing ports to thriving modern cites, is a testament to how working with the same artists over time can yield entirely different perspectives.", adds, "Apart from our wide range of venues and performance spaces—from the outdoor Laundry Steps to the supremely flexible JC Cube, which gives a veteran artist like GayBird a unique canvas to incorporate elements of virtual games in a live spatial design—Tai Kwun offers an artistic platform arguably more valuable than the physical spaces themselves. This is a zone where conventional barriers of generation, geography and genre no longer apply, where local artists like the young choreographers ofor overseas artists like SHIMAJI Yasutake and TAMAKI ROY ofcan join together to break borders and create cross-disciplinary synergy."Spanning six weeks,invites lovers of music, dance, theatre and visual art from across Hong Kong and beyond to sample the diverse range of local talents and international artists gathered here to find creative inspiration and sustenance in Tai Kwun's incomparable heritage spaces.Packed within dozens of cardboard boxes forming an installation on the Laundry Steps (visually echoing the bricks of Tai Kwun's historic structures) are the materials of a full multisensory experience, with soundscape and video projections curated by award-winning media artist GayBird. The cartons ofrepresent not just the stability of bricks but also the fluidity of building blocks reassembling the human form. Within the JC Cube, physical boundaries between performer and audience as well as the tangible and virtual world blur into a dreamlike experience where sight and sound combine in an expansive exploration of fragility and stability.The vocabulary of dance meets the motion of rhyme in this breathtaking display of multidisciplinary improvisation. Subtitled "A Pursuit of Dance, Music and Words,"("Whereabouts") features SHIMAJI Yasutake, a veteran dancer of the renowned Forsythe Company trained in ballet, hip-hop dance and martial arts, joining forces with rapper TAMAKI ROY, an award-winning master of spinning atmosphere through rapped and sung texts, in a collaboration shaking those respective genres to their core, where fluid dancing unfolds with musical grace and hip-hop rhymes propel with palpable physical force. Making their Hong Kong debut after appearances in Japan and France, SHIMAJI and TAMAKI ponder the nature of their respective fields to their very roots. If all music is simply a song and dance, which comes first?Tai Kwun's F Hall Studio will be draped in a triptych of distinct kinetic visions of body-space interaction. Keung Hoi-ling'sredefines the relationship between individuals and their surroundings, traversing between analysis and the stream of consciousness connecting thoughts throughout the body. Paula Wong'sexplores the female experience through physical posture, inviting the audience to feel the resulting pain, pleasure, tension and ease as bodily shifts draw public attention. The imaginative realm of Fu Binjing'squestions traditional notions of "beauty," "standardisation" and "meaning" by using artificial materials and waste to connect the body with the external world.The collaborative arts group Vividly conclude their trilogy of immersive theatrical surveys of Hong Kong, which began with(2021) exploring the rocks near Victoria Prison and continued with(2023) investigating themes of migration and diaspora, focusing their final chapter on the longtime relationship between Hong Kong and Macau.begins by contrasting their histories and comparing their intertwined destinies from sleepy port cities to vibrant urban centres. Interpreting historical texts through multidimensional realms of lighting, soundscape, projection and live performance,highlights Macau's influence on Hong Kong and the contrasts in local people carving their own contemporary identity after having been long defined by others.Tickets available atnow.4 Apr–17 May 2025Site-wide, Tai KwunHashtag: #TaiKwunSPOTLIGHT2025

