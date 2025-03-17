Providing 300 children with educational supplies: due to a harsh economic crisis, many parents in economically challenged areas of the country cannot afford the basic school fees for their children and educational materials. Octa joined forces with a local charity, KIR Foundation, to provide students with much-needed supplies, including writing materials, dictionaries, and school bags, promoting accessible education and driving social development.

Training 25 youths in tech skills: Octa and KIP organised training courses to empower unemployed or underemployed youth with tech skills, including data science, cybersecurity, and graphic design.

Establishing yet another reading corner: reading corners are mini libraries set up in less-developed city areas or public primary schools. They enable children to improve their literacy skills and develop a lifelong love for reading. In 2024, Octa and KIR have set up 24 reading corners throughout 14 states, reaching 9,209 children and donating 3,763 books.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2025 - Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, a festive time marked by family gatherings, communal bonding, and spiritual development. In 2024, a global broker Octa carried out several charity projects in various countries to celebrate Ramadan, driving education and long-term social benefits.Each year, the month of Ramadan comes forth as a unifying force for Muslims all over the world. Since the Ramadan state of mind is characterised by deep reflection and a sense of connection, Octa aimed its latest Ramadan charity initiatives at fostering education and building strong social bonds. Below are Ramadan-related charity projects implemented by Octa broker in 2024.In the wake of the holy month of Ramadan in 2024, Octa funded the renovation of SD NEGERI DEPOK, a school in Depok City, West Java, Indonesia. On 27 April, Octa representatives and local officials held the opening of the renovated school and presented gifts to the children. The main stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the project's outcome and offered their best wishes to the local students.The project aimed to improve and expand the local educational infrastructure to address the increasing number of students in the region. Another key objective was to provide moral encouragement to students and motivate them to be proactive in pursuing knowledge and studying science.To celebrate Ramadan in Malaysia, Octa sponsored STATUS 200, a coding bootcamp for students of Ideas International, an inclusive secondary school located in Kuala Lumpur.STATUS 200 was held in three stages, from July to November 2024. Octa fully funded the project, allocating some slots to students supported by UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency). To promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, Octa also granted 50% of the slots within the programme to female students.Twelve students achieved Stage 2 certification and enrolled in Stage 3, finishing it with impressive results. The graduates successfully completed their final assignments—each had to develop a fully functional webshop from scratch. Based on these individual projects, the graduates' skill levels met the requirements for a junior web developer position.With STATUS 200, Octa made another step towards its long-term social mission: to bring lasting positive change to local communities through small steps—incremental, targeted, and timely initiatives.In 2024, Octa carried out three charity projects in Nigeria around the holy month of Ramadan:In 2024, Octa's Ramadan-related charity initiatives contributed to long-lasting positive change in local communities, enhancing the career potential of local students of various age groups. In 2025, the global broker will keep up with the good tradition and carry out new dedicated charity projects to celebrate Ramadan. Stay tuned!__

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

