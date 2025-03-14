Octa Broker

Silver's use in renewable energy, particularly solar panels, electronics, and EV manufacturing continues to expand, distinguishing it from gold, which primarily serves investment and jewellery purposes. Macroeconomic Trends: While both silver and gold typically hedge against inflation, silver price drops can be more significant compared to gold in times of economic uncertainty. For example, during the COVID-19 crisis, silver experienced a significant negative return of –20.0%, while gold delivered a positive return of 5.1% in the same period.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 - Silver is attracting investor interest, with market analysts predicting a potential leap to $40 per troy ounce in 2025. The metal is rising in global investment portfolios, providing stiff competition to gold's long reign over commodity markets. Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa Broker, explains why silver has a very good opportunity to record significant growth this year.Silver prices increased by 18% in 2024, outpacing the more modest increase of gold. The price was driven by inflationary pressures and stronger industrial demand, particularly in renewable energy uses. While gold is a classic safe-haven investment, silver's dual role as both an investment and industrial metal gives it a unique edge in volatile markets. Yet, risk management is crucial for avoiding unnecessary losses.There are two major silver market growth drivers:Silver is expected to outperform gold in the coming years, whereby limited supply will be countered by increasing industrial demand. The price of silver can even reach $40 per ounce sometime in 2025, given the robust demand. This growth potential creates a nice buying opportunity for traders. Nevertheless, market liquidity risks, rising interest rates, and changes in investors' sentiments, among other things, may affect the market negatively. What's more, the asset is far more sensitive to economic cycles compared to gold. In case a recession occurs, silver may drop in price more steeply than gold. Traders should also monitor the gold-silver ratio. If it's too high, investors may simultaneously sell gold and buy silver, assuming the ratio returns to its long-term average.Those who consider opting for silver instead of gold should closely analyse both assets and compare their investment risks, nature, and potential profits. Here's a brief overview of their pros and cons.Traders can tap into the potential of both silver and gold using various trading platforms. These days, the choice of a platform is not limited to MT4 and MT5, and other solutions step up their offerings. For example, Octa broker' proprietary trading ecosystem, OctaTrader, offers CFDs on silver and gold. OctaTrader reports high trade volume for CFDs on gold this year despite the slackened interest towards the metal after Donald Trump's election win. According to the Octa analysts, the demand for silver on OctaTrader is currently quite high, leading to amplified liquidity and more profit opportunities.explains Kar Yong Ang., he adds.Silver's strong market momentum, industrial applications, especially for renewable energy and solar panels in particular, and potential price appreciation make it an asset to watch in 2025. While volatility remains a factor, strategic investments in silver may yield higher returns compared to gold. Traders who aim to deal with the asset should address it carefully.Firstly, keep an eye on inflation trends, central bank policies, and industrial demand to conduct fundamental analysis and identify factors of potential price swings. To manage risks, balance your portfolio and do not build an oversized position in any single asset. If your trading budget is limited, especially after you diversify your investments, you can access an increased balance through trading instruments like CFDs. Platforms like Octa broker provide flexible CFD trading options for silver, allowing traders to capitalise on short-term price movements.Hashtag: #Octa

